Jesse Minter Praises New Ravens Coaching Hires

The Baltimore Ravens are moving quickly to shape a new direction under head coach Jesse Minter, and the early blueprint centers on experience, continuity, and collaboration.

As Minter begins his first offseason leading the franchise, his coaching staff is coming into focus with several notable additions and one significant departure. The changes reflect a broader reset following the end of John Harbaugh’s tenure.

New Assistants Join Minter’s Staff

Minter confirmed several assistant coaching hires as his staff continues to take shape. Baltimore officially named Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator, while Anthony Weaver has reportedly agreed to become the defensive coordinator. Alongside those roles, four additional assistants will fill key responsibilities across the roster.

Dwayne Ledford joins as offensive line coach and run game coordinator after spending five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Ledford, who is 49-years-old, worked with Atlanta’s offensive line from 2021 onward and added the run game coordinator title over the past two seasons.

During that span, the Falcons produced a top ten rushing attack in each of the last three years, aided by a strong blocking unit and running back Bijan Robinson. Minter praised Ledford’s reputation, calling him “regarded by many as the league’s top offensive line coach” and added, “He will be a difference-maker for our offense, and I look forward to seeing the impact he’ll have in both the running and passing games.”

Mike Mickens arrives as pass game coordinator and secondary coach after six seasons at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish ranked third nationally in pass defense in 2023 and fourth in 2024.

Mickens, 38-years-old, previously crossed paths with Minter as a player at Cincinnati and later as a coach at Indiana State in 2012.

“Even as a relatively young coach, Mike is one of the best coaches I have been around,” Minter said. “He is an elite communicator whose competitive spirit and relationship building will push our secondary to outstanding levels.”

Tyler Santucci remains in Baltimore as the inside linebackers coach after joining the Ravens last season. Under his guidance, Roquan Smith earned a third consecutive first-team All-Pro selection, while Trenton Simpson and rookies Teddye Buchanan and Jay Higgins IV showed notable progress.

Buchanan was named to the All-Rookie team despite suffering a late-season knee injury.

“I am thrilled to retain Tyler on our defensive staff,” Minter said. “He did a great job with our linebackers last year and is a rising star in this profession.”

Charlie Gelman rounds out the group as game management coordinator and defensive assistant. Gelman spent the past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts in football analytics and game management.

He began his NFL career in Baltimore as a scouting analytics intern in 2019 before advancing to football analyst in 2022.

“It is great to bring Charlie back to Baltimore,” Minter said. “He is very smart and collaborative — always taking a forward-thinking approach.”

Quarterback Coaching Change and Minter’s Vision

While new hires continue to arrive, the Ravens also confirmed a notable exit. The team will not retain quarterbacks coach Tee Martin under the new staff, according to Jordan Schultz, as he was replaced by Israel Woolfork.

Martin had been with the organization since 2021 and was considered one of the closest members of the staff to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Minter’s arrival also marks a larger organizational shift. He previously worked on the Ravens’ staff from 2017 to 2020 before serving as defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt and later at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh from 2022 to 2023.

After Harbaugh left for the NFL, Minter joined him as defensive coordinator before ultimately returning to Baltimore as head coach.

During his introductory news conference, Minter emphasized the importance of building trust with Jackson.

“I just look forward to connecting with him, helping him become the best version of himself, creating a team identity that allows him to thrive,” Minter said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

The Ravens have won three playoff games during Jackson’s eight seasons and have not advanced beyond the AFC Championship Game.

Following a missed postseason and the end of John Harbaugh’s eighteen-year run, Minter’s staff decisions reflect a clear effort to strengthen relationships, sharpen on-field execution, and reset expectations as a new chapter begins in Baltimore.

