Anthony Weaver’s Return Could Propel Four Ravens Players Careers

Every Baltimore Ravens fan was ecstatic to hear the news that Anthony Weaver was returning to the franchise, as he would be taking over as the new defensive coordinator for the team in 2026 under new head coach and defensive play caller Jesse Minter.

Once upon a time, Weaver was on the Ravens' coaching staff from 2021 through 2023, serving as defensive line coach and run game coordinator before being promoted to assistant head coach for the next two years. He spent the last two seasons running the Miami Dolphins' defense well.

Coming into a familiar but new situation, Weaver knows the building well and knows some of these players as well. He could help at least four players in their careers by working closely with him during the 2026 season.

Mike Green, EDGE

It took Green a bit to get going in 2025, but he ended up having a nice rookie season for the Ravens and made nice strides as a pass rusher. He racked up 41 tackles, 34 pressures, 20 hurries, 14 quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

This is early in Green's career, but he has made enough strides to be considered a starter in 2026. Weaver will need to work on some technical aspects with Green to get him to play more consistently on the field, but this could be the best thing to happen to Green, as it will only elevate his play moving forward.

Tavius Robinson, OLB

A broken foot ruined the momentum Robinson was building last season, but when he was on the field, he looked to play the part as the Ravens' best pass rusher. He finished the year with 28 tackles, 18 pressures, 10 quarterback hits, nine hurries, five sacks, three tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble for loss in 10 games.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Robinson needs a big season if he wants to collect a nice payday from the Ravens or another NFL team. Weaver can bring out the best in Robinson and get him rolling.

Travis Jones, DT

Jones was a beast last season and arguably was the best defender on the Ravens' roster. Pro Football Focus graded him out at a 79.2, ranking seventh out of 134 interior defensive linemen in the NFL after posting 47 tackles, 47 pressures, 38 hurries, nine quarterback hits, five sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Weaver's specialty is the defensive line, and he knows how to get the best out of his players. Jones just got a contract extension, with the expectation that he'll improve, but Weaver can make him an All-Pro-caliber talent.

Marlon Humphrey, CB

Humphrey might have had 13 pass deflections and four interceptions in 2025, but it was a down year for the former All-Pro. He allowed a completion percentage of 64.4%, per Pro Football Reference, tied for the highest of his career, and a passer rating of 84.6, the second highest of his career.

The work Weaver must do with Humphrey may not be as much, but the confidence has to come back. Baltimore can't have another season like Humphrey did, or he could be a trade option in the middle of the season if he doesn't get cut or traded in the offseason.

