Ravens to Host Hidden Draft Gem

The Baltimore Ravens are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit to improve their pass rush, after a lack of consistency in that key aspect of the game played a significant role in them falling well short of their lofty preseason expectations and missing the postseason entirely.

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than a month out, teams around the league are in the process of gathering some final additional information on both the top and more unheralded prospects, especially those who weren't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

According to On SI's Arye Pulli, the Ravens will host former Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson for a private workout. He just had one with the Buffalo Bills, has a 30-visit scheduled with the Cincinnati Bengals and has already had formal meetings with the Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

Source: Navy DT Landon Robinson had a private workout with the #Bills and has one scheduled with the #Ravens.



Robinson also has a top-30 visit scheduled with the #Bengals.



PFF's No. 122 ranked player had formal meetings with:



🏈 Commanders

🏈 Broncos

🏈 Texans pic.twitter.com/RUIuCQT9oj — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 27, 2026

The former Midshipman is projected to come off the board sometime on Day 3 as high as the fifth round, where the Ravens just so happen to have four picks. With two-time Pro Bowl veteran defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike's future still shrouded in uncertainty, encouraging workout videos aside, the team needs more juice from its interior pass rush to go along with nose tackle Travis Jones, who broke out last year and led the team with a career-high five sacks.

Robinson could end up being an absolute steal

Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) fumbles after colliding with Army Black Knights linebacker Baylor Newsom (21) on a punt return at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It's typically hard for gifted pass rushers of any kind to fly under the radar these days, given all the heightened exposure around football and the pre-draft process, but somehow Robinson has slipped through the cracks to a degree. He was surprisingly not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine despite being on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” in The Athletic each of the last two years he was in college and showing out at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices.

Following up on Shrine Bowl tape before the action takes off in Mobile: Navy DT Landon Robinson was one of the clear winners in Frisco.



5'11", 291: Sawed-off maniac. Feldman Freak w/ a 20+ MPH top speed and a 33" vert. Knee-drops to beat doubles, club-rips, stunts. He's legit. pic.twitter.com/g4KPDGaUSw — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) January 27, 2026

The only knock on Robinson is his lack of ideal measurables at 5'11" and 293 pounds, but that didn't stop him from wreaking havoc on opposing offenses the past three seasons. Over that span, he amassed 14.5 sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery with new Ravens safeties coach P.J. Volker as his defensive coordinator the entire time. As a senior in 2025, he logged career-highs with 6.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss on his way to earning American Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Robinson put up impressive testing numbers at the Navy Pro Day earlier this month, clocking a 4.91 in the 40-yard dash and recording a mark of 32.5" in the vertical leaps and 9'2" in the broad jump, all of which would've ranked in the top 10 among all defensive linemen at the Combine. His times of 4.48 in the short shuttle and 7.28 in the three-cone would've been top marks at the Combine at his position, and 30 reps of 225 on the bench press would've tied the second-most among defensive linemen and fifth-most among all positions at this year's event.

Landon Robinson is a DT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.41 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 125 out of 2098 DT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/DPRpHUagNF pic.twitter.com/QV4tLohYAG — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 19, 2026

On tape, his explosive first-step quickness, power at the point of attack, and violent hands jump off the screen. He could be an all-purpose contributor for whatever team drafts him, having racked up 87 rushing yards in college on three fake punts and he took reps at fullback during his Pro day, showcasing an ability to be on the field for all three phases.

The Ravens just drafted an undersized interior defensive lineman in the sixth round of last year's draft with Aeneas Peebles, but he hardly played as a rookie and isn't nearly the same athletic specimen as Robinson. Depending on what happens with Madubuike's availability for 2026, they could have room for both of them on the roster this fall or they could be competing for the same rotational penetrating three-technique depth role.

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