Report: Ravens Set First Pre-Draft Visit With Penn State Defender

The Baltimore Ravens were active at the start of free agency, but as things slow down on that front, the NFL Draft is taking center stage for the team.

Baltimore has a lot of positions to target in the draft, as they have to focus on edge rusher, defensive tackle, center, guard, and wide receiver. There's a lot for the Ravens to pick and choose from, but they have a path to get a solid edge rusher later in the draft, and they just showed who they are interested in.

NFL reporter Arye Pulli shared that Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton told the media that he has a 30 visit with the Ravens. This would be the first reported 30 visit the Ravens have had on the schedule.

Penn State pass-rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton has an upcoming pre-draft “30” visit with the #Ravens, he says. — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 18, 2026

Ravens to have 30 visit with Dani Dennis-Sutton

Dennis-Sutton had some massive shoes to fill at Penn State last year as he replaced New York Giants defensive end Abdul Carter on the Nittany Lions. Last season, Dennis-Sutton had 8.5 sacks and led the team in forced fumbles with three.

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

There are some Ravens ties to Dennis-Sutton, as he grew up in Maryland and attended high school at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, where the Ravens' team facility is located. He impressed scouts at the combine, and he is projected as a third-round selection next month.

Baltimore's strategy for the draft is most likely to go interior offensive line in the first few rounds and to find a wide receiver who can work with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. The team needs a guard and center, more importantly, so that they can play as well as a defensive tackle.

With Trey Hendrickson signed for a long time, the Ravens have an edge rusher in place, and also have 2025 second-round pick Mike Green, who can fill the starting roles. Dennis-Sutton can easily be a rotational guy who doesn't need the pressure of being good right away, as he can get better with more playing time.

The Ravens would have a nice complementary piece to the defensive line if Dennis-Sutton can play well for them, should they select him. There will be technique stuff he will need to work on, like playing his pads too high, but that is stuff that can be taught early on.

There will be plenty of visits the Ravens will have in the coming weeks, but this first reported one shows the strategy they are considering. For now, it appears that an edge rusher will be picked, but it may not be until Day 2.

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