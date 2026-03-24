New Assistant Coaches Could Give Ravens Unique Scouting Advantage

When it came to assembling his staff after being hired as just the fourth head coach in Baltimore Ravens franchise history, Jesse Minter cast a wide net and didn't just hire a bunch of familiar names as retreads.

His forward-thinking and innovative approach led him to hire several renowned and rising coaches from the college ranks, giving them their first shot at the NFL, as he had done during his initial stint in Charm City. Minter's first job in the NFL was as an administrative assistant for the Ravens, and he worked his way up the ranks before leaving to return to college to become a play-caller again.

After returning to the pros to become the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, he cemented his status as one of the young defensive masterminds, alongside his former colleague in Baltimore, Mike Macdonald, who just led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in his second year on the job.

While Minter did a good job of also bringing in some experienced coaches to balance out and support his younger and not as seasoned assistants, the ones that are coming up from college could give the Ravens a unique advantage in scouting the incoming talent into the league.

The full list of recent former college coaches who were hired this offseason includes the following: defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Mike Mickens (Notre Dame), defensive line coach Lou Esposito (Michigan), outside linebackers coach Harland Bower (Duke) and safeties coach PJ Volker (Navy). They also have inside linebackers Tyler Santucci (Georgia Tech) and assistant defensive backs coach Miles Taylor (South Dakota), who are each coming off their first years in the NFL and are still relatively new.

General manager Eric DeCosta recently shared at a press conference that the Ravens are at the stage in the pre-draft process where the coaching staff gets more involved in the evaluation of prospects. Since they have several new coaches who were just developing, recruiting and game-planning against many of the draft-eligible players in this year's crop, they have more insight and familiarity with their strengths, weaknesses, and areas of growth.

"We will meet in April with our coaches to talk about the draft, which is probably our most significant set of meetings that we have," DeCosta said. "We'll get the board set up, and we'll be ready to go."

These coaches will be invaluable assets in helping the Ravens put together their draft board and gather more information during Pro Days with their connections and in-depth knowledge of other college coaching staffs and athletic departments.

Familiar prospects to keep an eye on as potential targets

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) celebrates a sack against Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With 11 picks in this year's draft, the Ravens could wind up adding one or more NFL hopefuls who already have advocates in the building that they know and were likely pounding the table for them to get selected.

Here are a handful of draft-eligible prospects to be on the lookout for during next month's draft:

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: The former Wolverine has familiarity with both Minter and Esposito, having played all four years of his career in Ann Arbor, including recording five sacks on the national title-winning team in 2023. He finished his career with 21 sacks that included a career-high 10 as a senior to go along with 10.5 tackles for a loss. The First Team All-Big Ten selection is projected to be a Day 2 pick who could be an option for the Ravens at No. 45 or No. 80 overall.

DT Rayshaun Benny, Michigan: The former Wolverine also overlapped with both Minter and Esposito, having played five years with the program. Esposito was his position coach for his final two seasons, during which he recorded three of his four career sacks and 6.5 of his 12 tackles for loss. He is projected to be an early Day 3 pick and could be an option for the Ravens as high as No. 115 overall in the fourth round.

EDGE Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams, Duke: These two former Blue Devils took turns leading the team in sacks and tackles for loss over the past two seasons under Bower's tutelage and were each groomed into All-ACC selections this past year. Anthony Jr. led Duke with a career-high 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2025, and Williams ranked first in 2024 with 7.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. Both are projected to be Day 3 picks and could be options for the Ravens with one of their four fifth-round picks or their lone pick in the sixth.

DB Jalen Stroman, Notre Dame: In his one season with the Fighting Irish under Mickens after transferring in from Virginia Tech, he thrived in the nickel safety role, recording a career-high three tackles for a loss, his first career sack and lone career interception that he returned 44 yards for a touchdown. He's projected to be a late-round pick, so he could be a target for the Ravens with their sixth-round pick, either of their two in the seventh or as a priority undrafted free agent.

WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame: Although Mickens didn't coach him directly during their time together in South Bend, he spent many hours watching the big-bodied wideout make plays in practice against his defensive backs and carry it over to games. Fields is the type of natural 'X' type of outside receiver that the Ravens are currently in need of, which could lead to him being the pick at No. 45 overall in the second round if he's still on the board.

TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame: The same logic that landed Fields on this list applies to Raridon, who excels as an inline blocker but offers upside as a pass catcher as well. He is coming off a breakout senior season in which he posted career-highs across the board except for touchdowns where he was held without a score. This year could be the fifth time in franchise history that the Ravens double-dip at tight end, and Raridon might be an option for them in the fourth or fifth round.

DT Landon Robinson, Navy: The former Midshipman starred under Volker during his entire duration as the defensive coordinator in Annapolis, recording 14.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons. Robinson is coming off a senior campaign in which he earned American Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors after posting career highs in sacks (6.5), total tackles (64) and tackles for loss (8.5). While the Ravens just drafted an undersized interior defensive lineman last year with Aeneas 'Fub' Peebles, they could spend another late-round pick for additional depth and competition.

RB Eli Heidenreich, Navy: Volker got an up-close look at the type of damage the dynamic weapon can inflict on opposing defenses in practices each week with his ability to be a multifaceted threat as a ball carrier and pass catcher out of the backfield. Heidenreich recorded over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns from scrimmage in each of his last two seasons. With Keaton Mitchell now in Los Angeles with the Chargers after not getting tendered by the Ravens, they could use one of their late-round picks on the former Midshipman to bolster their backfield and overall offensive arsenal.

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