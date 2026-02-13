In an offseason of change, the Baltimore Ravens have key positions they need to address for the 2026 season.

Some of those positions of need include the edge rushers, offensive line, cornerback, and wide receiver. This will fall on Ravens' new head coach, Jesse Minter, and general manager Eric DeCosta to find the right pieces to fill those gaps, either from current players or from outside the team.

For most experts, the Ravens must address the defensive line and generate more pressure on the quarterback, which is understandable given they recorded only 30 sacks in 2025. There is one position that needs more help than any other in Baltimore.

Which position is the Ravens' biggest need in 2026 offseason?

Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker made the argument that the Ravens' biggest roster decision is how to address the defensive line.

"With Jesse Minter taking over Baltimore’s defense, he’ll have to decide who’s in and out within the group — which includes whether or not to re-sign Dre’Mont Jones or Kyle Van Noy. On top of that, will Madubuike be able to play in 2026 (or again) after his severe injury? The Ravens figure to target a defensive lineman with the 14thoverall pick and could add other options in free agency, but assembling the right configuration of defensive linemen will be significant."

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Ravens should focus on the offensive line and make sure they do whatever it takes to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson. Last year, they ranked 12th in the NFL in sacks allowed during the regular season, with 45. Baltimore has two starters on the offensive line that will be hitting free agency: center Tyler Linderbaum and right guard Daniel Faalele.

Linderbaum is a no-brainer move for the Ravens to re-sign, even though he is looking at a $17-20 million per year deal. Baltimore has no choice but to find the money to bring him back, as he has been to the Pro Bowl three straight years and is considered a top-five center in the NFL.

Where the Ravens must improve is at the guards between Faalele and Andrew Vorhees. PFF gave Faalele an overall grade of 56.8, ranking 55th out of 81 interior guards in the NFL, and Vorhees was worse at 54.6, ranking 60th out of 81. The two guards combined for 58 pressures allowed, 11 quarterback hits allowed, eight penalties, and seven sacks allowed.

The Ravens will likely let Faalele walk in free agency and focus on finding his replacement, either through a free agent or by drafting one. Vorhees is in the final year of his rookie contract and might have to compete with Emory Jones Jr. for the left guard position. Jones could be at right guard and start there in 2026.

Regardless, the Ravens have plenty of options at edge rusher, but not enough at guard, so every decision in the offseason becomes huge for Baltimore. If they don't find the right linemen in front of Jackson, those same issues they had last year will continue to pop up in 2026, and Baltimore can forget about a Super Bowl.