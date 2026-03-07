Ravens Land Maxx Crosby in Blockbuster Trade With Raiders

The Baltimore Ravens made one of the biggest moves of the offseason tonight, acquiring star pass rusher Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster deal centered around premium draft capital and a proven veteran.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Baltimore agreed to send its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks to Las Vegas for the five-time Pro Bowl player to finalize the trade. The move signals a clear win-now push from the Ravens under new head coach Jesse Minter as they aim to strengthen an already dangerous defense.

Crosby, widely regarded as one of the NFL’s most relentless edge rushers, instantly upgrades Baltimore’s pass rush. The veteran defensive end has built a reputation for elite motor and consistent production, recording multiple double-digit sack seasons while serving as the centerpiece of the Raiders’ defense.

For Baltimore, the acquisition fits perfectly with the franchise’s long-standing defensive identity. Pairing Crosby with the Ravens’ aggressive front seven could create one of the most disruptive pass-rushing units in the league heading into the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, the Raiders gain significant long-term assets. Two future first-round selections give Las Vegas valuable flexibility as the organization continues reshaping its roster. Adding a five-time Pro Bowl veteran also provides immediate leadership and production on the defensive side for the Ravens.

The deal marks one of the most aggressive roster moves of the year and could reshape the balance of power in the AFC.

Ravens Become Even More Dangerous

Even despite missing the postseason with an 8-9 record in 2025, Baltimore was always in good shape to rebound and return to its usual spot near the top of the AFC with Minter in charge during the 2026 campaign.

The Ravens still have some work to do this offseason, with an extension for Lamar Jackson ranking as a top priority, but it's hard not to feel bullish about the team's prospects moving forward.

Adding Crosby to an already talented defense moves the needle in a major way, and an offense that's centered around one of the league's premier players in Jackson, a two-time MVP, is going to give Baltimore a chance to win just about every game it plays in.

Again, there's still a ways to go before the Ravens step onto the field in Week 1, and it's anyone's best guess as to how the organization goes about constructing the rest of its roster.

At this point in time, though, Baltimore has stepped up and sent a strong message to the rest of the league that its brief hiatus as a contender shouldn't last much longer.

