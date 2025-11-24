Is Ravens' Lamar Jackson Fully Healthy?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had another week where he looked like a shell of himself. This marks the first time in his career that he’s had back-to-back games with zero touchdowns. He doesn’t have the burst or the cut in his mobility that we’ve come to expect.

Is it the ankle injury he sustained last week, or is the knee soreness finally catching up to him?

For the first time in his career, Lamar Jackson totaled ZERO touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. pic.twitter.com/aQASLjBlqv — Underdog (@Underdog) November 23, 2025

Jackson’s Perspective: Playing Through Pain

When asked if he’s felt fully himself recently and whether injuries are holding him or the offense back, Jackson said:

"I can't call it, but I'm out there so I feel like I should still be able to do what I do. ... I feel like we just need to execute a lot better. We’re getting great field position, but we're not putting points on the board. That has nothing to do with any injury."

Lamar Jackson said injuries aren’t holding him back. He chalks the offensive struggles to lack of execution. pic.twitter.com/A2DlREHpN9 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 23, 2025

He’s not one to make excuses, so this answer feels very on brand for him. But what this could also be is a strategic move to emphasize the need for help from the offensive line. If he claims to be hurt and nothing is addressed in the offseason, we could be looking at a repeat of this season’s struggles.

Offensive Line Woes and Strategic Limitations

There was a RedZone opportunity on third down where Jackson had every chance to bounce outside once the pocket collapsed and either gain the first down or potentially score, but he stepped up and got tackled short. His throws have also been a bit off recently. Overall, the offense is playing extremely conservative. This seems to be a combination of Jackson possibly not being 100% and the struggles of a poor offensive line.

Despite these challenges, the Ravens are riding a five-game winning streak, recently defeating the Jets and tying for first in the AFC North with Pittsburgh after their loss to Chicago on Sunday. Their next matchup is against the Bengals, who are aiming to have Joe Burrow back. This will be the first real test since Jackson’s return. It’s not entirely confirmed, but it’s looking possible that Burrow will play, which adds another layer of difficulty for Baltimore.

Jackson’s performance and the team’s ability to execute against a healthy Bengals squad will say a lot about how much of his current play is due to lingering injuries and how much is a product of the offensive line. Either way, the Ravens need to find consistency fast if they want to keep pace in the AFC North and make a deep playoff run.

