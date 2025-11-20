Ravens' Tyler Linderbaum Gives Reason for Red Zone Struggles
Lamar Jackson has turned high-scoring offenses into the norm for the Baltimore Ravens. He hasn't even needed consistent star options to throw or pass to; as long as the 2x MVP's been under center, his unparalleled combination of game-breaking rushing, scrambling and pinpoint-accuracy have frightened opposing offenses like few other quarterbacks ever have.
His Ravens haven't been quite so productive this season, with regression seeping into nearly every pivotal position group on the roster. The secondary's picked up their production as of recent, but opposing receiving threats have continually challenged the unhealthy unit. The pass-rush has looked incomplete for long stretches this season, and the offense hasn't gelled quite like many initially envisioned in entering the season.
Even among those various background struggles, the issues surrounding the offensive line have stood alone. The coaching staff has remained confident in their abilities to continue progressing on the fly, but they're allowing Jackson and his pocket to fall under more duress than usual, succumbing to a career-high sack percentage on 23 takedowns through six and a half games as the Ravens' starter.
One Qualified Perspective
That lack of pass-protection has gone hand-in-hand with their run-blocking shortage, which has leaked into the run game and, thus, unproductive appearances in the red zone. There's a reason why the Ravens' aren't quite as successful in punching touchdowns in whenever they cross the opposing 20-yard line; neither Jackson nor star running back Derrick Henry have their usual open running gaps to burst through.
"I think the No. 1 thing to be successful in the red zone, you have to be able to run the football effectively, which I don't think we have been able to," center Tyler Linderbaum said. "So, that starts with us – the O-line – and blocking better and putting guys in a better position to score."
"I think we have the talent, we certainly the talent to do so. That's an area of improvement. We love [Tyler] Loop, but we need to get touchdowns down in there. I'd rather see him kick an extra point than a field goal. So, we're going to continue to work on it, continue to get better at it, and like I said, we've got the guys in the room on the offensive unit to get the job done. We've just got to stay at it and keep working at it."
Linderbaum, unlike some of his fellow linemen, is in the position to openly critique the shortcomings of the offensive line. He posted a 95% pass-block win rate over the course of his first three decorated years in the league entering this season, and though the two sacks he's allowed this fall are up from his usual numbers, he remains one of the highest-graded centers in the game.
He's already contributed to several versatile, borderline unstoppable offenses during his short stint in Baltimore, and he understanding of scoring balance simply to the media.
"If you can't run it in, we've got to be able to pass it in," he said.
Without that balance, the Ravens will continue toiling away in settling for field goals.
The Ravens have no time to waste in seeing Linderbaum's words through, but given the lack of talent around him and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, they'll simply have to ask that the Andrew Vorhees' and Daniel Faalele's sharpen up as the season moves into its final third.
