Ravens Land Top OL Prospect in Latest Mock Draft

The pre-draft process is officially in full swing when NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah releases his first mock draft projection on NFL.com. It dropped the day after the AFC and NFC title games took place, and the former Baltimore Ravens scout turned media content creator, who usually has a good feel for the direction his former employers like to use their premium capital, foresees them getting back to their roots in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

For the second time in five years, the Ravens hold the No. 14 overall pick after missing the playoffs for just the second time during the Lamar Jackson era. This is the range in the draft where blue-chip prospects at non-premium positions, who are top-10 talents, tend to fall into the hands of a lucky team. That's what happened in 2022 when the consensus No. 1 safety prospect fell into general manager Eric DeCosta's lap, and Kyle Hamilton has gone on to become widely regarded as the best player at his position in the league.

Jeremiah has the Ravens taking the first interior offensive lineman off the board in the first round with Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane.

"The Ravens need to upgrade at guard, and center Tyler Linderbaum is due to reach free agency in March," Jeremiah wrote. "Ioane has a strong case to be considered the best offensive lineman in this year’s draft."

There's no sugarcoating that the Ravens had one of the worst offensive guard tandems in the league last year, with 2023 seventh-rounder Andrew Vorhees on the left and converted tackle Daniel Faalele on the right side. Linderbaum's typical consistently elite level of play suffered at times as a result of the ineptitude and often lumbering liabilities that his teammates on both sides of him were each week and at most inopportune times, but he still managed to get voted to a third straight Pro Bowl in spite of them.

With Ioane, the Ravens would be getting an immediate upgrade at either spot, but with Faalele slated to be an unrestricted free agent in March, he could slot right into his spot. At 6-foot-4 and a healthy 323 pounds with a thick and sturdy build, he possesses prototypical size and strength to excel in a physical downhill rushing attack that Baltimore has been accustomed to deploying, especially since signing future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry two years ago.

"Ioane plays with excellent contact balance and technique on both base blocks and double teams," NFL.com' Lance Zierlein wrote. "He uses his hips and hands for leverage and displacement when drive blocking. However, he lacks athleticism and foot quickness to operate effectively as a move blocker. He pass sets with good posture and a firm punch and can anchor against power. Though quicker at a lighter weight in 2025, he will struggle with twitchy interior defenders who cross his face in the run game and attack his edges in protection. Despite scheme dependence, Ioane projects as an early starter with a high floor."

Ravens should still bring in experienced reinforcements

Just because DeCosta has a chance of landing the top interior offensive lineman in this year's crop, it doesn't mean he shouldn't invest more significant resources into improving at guard in free agency come March. While the first order of business as it pertains to the blocking unit is extending Linderbaum, once that's taking care of, signing one of the top or even mid-tier veteran guards would be a vast improvement over what they had last season.

There are a handful of pending free agent guards with whom the Ravens are familiar, both as former employees and foes, that they could target. Both of the Cleveland Browns' Pro Bowl guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, are going to be on the open market, as will Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Pro Bowl guard Isaac Seumalo.

After letting them both walk in free agency in 2024, the Ravens could entertain bringing back either John Simpson or Pro Bowler Kevin Zeitler. They brought in both players after they were discarded by their previous teams, with Simpson winning the starting left guard spot as a dark horse in the 2023 training camp, and Zeitler was signed as a salary cap casualty in the 2021 offseason. Of the aforementioned familiar options, Simpson makes the most sense as he is the youngest at just 28 years old and plays with the nasty edge that the Ravens offense has missed in the trenches since he departed.

