Six Former Ravens Headed to Super Bowl LX

The Super Bowl LX matchup is set: the New England Patriots will meet the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium, where both of the successful franchises will look to kickstart each of their new eras with another Lombardi Trophy in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX.

The Baltimore Ravens fell well short of representing the AFC in the championship game. They didn't even come particularly close in missing out on the playoffs altogether, having to watch as the Patriots, who beat the Ravens straight-up in Week 16 of the regular season, survived three consecutive postseason bar-fights to advance to the postseason's final stage.

While Lamar Jackson must prepare for year nine without any appearances as fruitful as what either side is enjoying, 2018 draft classmate Sam Darnold and second-year MVP candidate Drake Maye each prepare for a quarterback showdown.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) holds the AFC Championship trophy while speaking to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the record, though, they're each backed by the sort of defenses that Jackson must be envious of. Dreaming of what his season may have been like with the Seattle defensive line and secondary wouldn't even take much work; all he'd really have to do is remember.

Notable Ravens-turned-Seahawks

The Seahawks are led by Mike Macdonald, who's in the midst of one of the most impressive head coaching jobs of the season in only his second year in Seattle. Before that, he was Baltimore's defensive coordinator, the architect behind the team-wide scheme that made the 2023 Ravens as scary as they were.

The Ravens' choice to let him walk two offseasons ago will go down as one of the worse in the organization's history, especially considering that John Harbaugh, Macdonald's former boss, was fired quickly upon the 8-9 season's conclusion. The organization's already looked to pivot in hiring Macdonald-lookalike Jesse Minter to pick up where Harbaugh left off, but the star coach is unquestionably the most notable former Raven remaining in the postseason picture.

Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He isn't alone on his side, having brought a few former Ravens along with him to his coaching staff. Josh Bynes spent two different stints in Baltimore, first helping to win Super Bowl XLVII a dozen years ago as a linebacker before returning for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the latter of which served as Macdonald's debut as defensive coordinator. Now, he's a defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Seahawks.

On the field, only one former fringe-Raven has seen occasional snaps in Seattle, with Josh Jones particularly bouncing back as a rotational offensive lineman. He started three games in 2025 after failing to do so in his previous one-and-done stint in Baltimore, now featuring as the second-string left tackle for the NFC champions.

Patriots with Familiar AFC Backgrounds

New England doesn't have any coaches as high-profile as Macdonald, but they do have a former Baltimore player of their own in Mike Smith, who enjoyed two campaigns with the Ravens between 2005-06 before careers shortened the seventh-round linebacker's career. He's serving as an outside linebackers expert on Mike Vrabel's staff.

And unlike the Seahawks, they have a former Raven who many fans will remember in beloved offensive tackle Morgan Moses. The 34-year-old is set to appear in his first Super Bowl in his New England debut, having started every game of this season as one of Maye's key protectors. He's had a few standout games as of recent, something fans of the Ravens will remember from the two years he spent with the team between 2022-23.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) reacts after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He, alongside reserve running back D'Ernest Johnson, a journeyman who was waived during this past preseason, have chances to take the NFL's top trophy back from the NFC. Their Patriots have two weeks to prepare for what promises to be a defensive slugfest between the two decidedly-best teams in the league, giving fans of the Ravens plenty of familiar names and faces to pull for.

