Ravens Get Latest Update on Tyler Linderbaum Before Free Agency

The new NFL season is around the corner, and Baltimore Ravens fans are starting to sweat it out with no new deal being put into place for center Tyler Linderbaum.

While Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta promised a "market-setting" contract to Linderbaum at the NFL Combine, it has since been learned that $25 million a year would do it to land Linderbaum on a team. ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler released an extended article on everything going on around the league before the 2026 NFL year officially begins, with an update on Linderbaum.

"Last year, the Ravens pulled off an extension with left tackle Ronnie Stanley two days before the tampering period. Can they pull off the same with center Tyler Linderbaum? He will have the center market cornered, so if he gets to Monday, he'll be tough to keep. The Raiders, Giants and Titans could be involved to some extent. The number should easily surpass $20 million per year."

Tyler Linderbaum inches closer to free agency with no Ravens deal in place

Linderbaum has been an indispensable part of the Ravens' roster since being drafted by the team four years ago. He has made the last three Pro Bowls in a row with the Ravens and was considered one of the best centers in the NFL last season, having the fifth-best grade by Pro Football Focus among centers.

The price on centers has seemed to increase as the offseason slowly rolls on, with Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern, a once-thought-of backup plan for the Ravens, signing a four-year, $52 million contract with the Bills. Keep in mind that McGovern is three years older than Linderbaum and has only been to the Pro Bowl once with Buffalo, giving him $13 million per year.

For Ravens fans, that is bad news, as Baltimore might be forced to overpay for Linderbaum given the asking price he has at the moment. Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey is the highest-paid center in NFL history at $18 million per year, and it appears as though Linderbaum is about to shatter that.

The biggest question is whether DeCosta is willing to put up over $20 million per year to keep Linderbaum on the team for a long time. Baltimore has other needs and needs to resolve the contract situations of their newly traded-for edge rusher, Maxx Crosby, and their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, before they can re-sign Linderbaum.

This is going to be a challenging next few days for the Ravens as they try to not lose their top offensive lineman in free agency.

