Ravens' Market-Setting Offer to Tyler Linderbaum May Not Be Enough

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta already gave a great update at the NFL Combine by stating that he has made a "market-setting" offer to Linderbaum and is waiting to get it done. ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano warns that the offer may not be enough to convince Linderbaum to stay in Baltimore.

"The Ravens hope they can keep free agent center Tyler Linderbaum. But plenty of people in Indy believe he will get offers that exceed $20 million per year, and that Baltimore won't want to go that high. The highest-paid center in the league is Kansas City's Creed Humphrey at $18 million per year, and while GM Eric DeCosta told reporters at the combine that the Ravens had made a "market-setting offer" for Linderbaum, that might not turn out to be enough. Baltimore is already looking out for upgrades at guard (it would not be a surprise to see it address that position in the first round of the draft) and now could need a new center."

Linderbaum is one of the best centers in the NFL over the last few seasons, having made three straight Pro Bowls in four years. Pro Football Focus's 80.3 overall grade for Linderbaum was the fifth-highest among 40 centers in the NFL last year.

The concerning part of the report is that the Ravens are not willing to spend $20 million per year to lock up Linderbaum on a new deal. DeCosta and new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter have been preaching the importance of Linderbaum and wanting him back, but not willing to give him that kind of money is an interesting sign from the team.

To be fair to Baltimore, there are other big financial obligations they have going into 2026 they need to take care of. First, they have to get something done with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is about to have a $74.5 million cap hit for the Ravens in 2026. Baltimore also has to pick up two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers' fifth-year option, which will go for $27.3 million, the highest among the 2023 NFL draft class.

If the Ravens don't get a deal done with Linderbaum, early reports have it that Buffalo Bills free-agent center Connor McGovern is the backup option. While McGovern is a solid starting center and cheaper, he is not on the level of Linderbaum.

The Ravens have to figure out how to get Linderbaum better, and if that means spending an extra $2-4 million per year, that might have to be the cost of doing business. There are still fewer than two weeks left to see what will happen in Baltimore.

