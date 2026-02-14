Ravens Could Make Run at Eagles Star WR

The Baltimore Ravens have spent the last month telegraphing the meteoric changes that fans should expect over the course of the summer. Clearly unimpressed with the state of the fallen contenders, an entirely new coaching staff has already moved into Owings Mills, MD to replace the John Harbaugh administration, and more turnover is expected as the refined sideline staff molds the Ravens' roster in their image.

Defense has largely been expected to be their focus, with the once-foundational pillar of the Ravens' style slipping in recent years, but expect plenty of creativity out of head coach Jesse Minter, Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and general manager Eric DeCosta. They're looking to make star quarterback Lamar Jackson's job much easier than it was last season, and chasing that endeavor could very well push them past simply evaluating the former Ravens looking to test free agency.

Bleacher Report's Pitch

Three-time All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown's status with his Philadelphia Eagles has grown more tenuous by the season, with their most recent partnership opening up more speculation by the week that the two sides could be nearing a divorce after four seasons together.

The Ravens, according to Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, have reason to knock on Philadelphia's door. The Eagles are doubtful to get a first-round pick back for Brown, who will be 29 years old by the start of next season, but an upcoming second-rounder along with a receiver of their own in Rashod Bateman could tickle their fancy.

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

While Brown is unquestionably a bigger prize than Bateman, with the former still notching his sixth 1,000+ yard receiving season in what was universally considered an unimpressive and unhappy season for the 3x Pro-Bowler, the Raven, too, could benefit from a change of scenery.

He was much less of a priority in the Ravens' offensive scheme in 2025, with his predicted breakout year going up in smoke by notching a career-low 224 yards on just 38 targets. Zay Flowers and the tight ends had no problems maintaining their roles, while even lesser-used receivers like DeAndre Hopkins and Devontez Walker managed to have their moments in spot roles.

He's several years younger than Brown with top-shelf draft intrigue of his own, and the run-first Eagles haven't utilized their receivers as much as other teams would. Replacing Brown with Bateman would hurt others more than it would in Philadelphia, still armed with DeVonta Smith, and a top-50 pick surely wouldn't hurt in sweeting the deal.

Taking Advantage of the Eagles' Lack of Leverage

The Ravens aren't the only team on Moton's list, and for good reason. Brown's let his frustration with the Eagles' playbook boil over on a regular basis, and has plenty of games with minimal targets to show for Philadelphia's down year.

Winning Super Bowl LIX couldn't save their matrimony, which looked to be slipping even amidst their run to a second Lombardi Trophy. He wants to be with a quarterback willing to air the ball out, and even though that isn't necessarily Jackson's marquee strength, he has a chance to bring some of Brown's joy back in Baltimore.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Eagle would still be sharing receptions in the Ravens' rejuvenated offense, and that doesn't just pertain to his former Tennessee Titans teammate in Derrick Henry. Flowers, too, reached the 1,000 yard threshold last season, but this past campaign also proved that the mistake-prone athlete probably isn't first-option receiver material.

Baltimore has plenty of work to do in shoring up both sides of their line in preparing for next season, with their shortcomings on the offensive side particularly glaring following a season that Jackson spent running for his life. Such a fix would set him up for success in the future, but the same could be said for a reliable pass-catcher in Brown who'd greatly enjoy a little bit more attention in a revamped offense.