Ravens Must Avoid Past Draft Mistakes

In the past, the Baltimore Ravens have been focused on bringing in speed on offense and defense from the NFL Draft, but that might all change in 2026.

The Ravens have a new head coach in Jesse Minter, who is looking to bring in new faces and a new attitude to the defense that is desperately needed. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke to the media at the NFL Combine, sharing what the Ravens could be doing in this year's draft and where they might have missed the mark in the past.

"When they are at their best, they are big everywhere you know, it's not just big DTs or some big edge setting guys, big corners, big linebackers. They want to be kind of a bully, and I think they got away from that a little bit, and there's some finesse players, some speed players they brought in. I look at them trying to get back to that tenacity and that style."

Daniel Jeremiah told the truth about Ravens in past NFL Drafts

The results of the past few seasons show that the Ravens were too focused on speed and didn't do enough to be more physical on defense. That was noticeable last year with Baltimore's defense, which ranked 24th in total defense and 18th in points allowed.

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Where the Ravens struggled was up front, as their defensive line was bullied and didn't get much pressure on the quarterback. After just posting 30 sacks in the 2025 season, this offseason, the focus is on getting help off the edge and adding talent at defensive tackle.

Baltimore already has three defensive tackles, including Nnamdi Madubuike, who is on IR with concerns about when Madubuike will return to the field. That leaves many to believe the Ravens will be taking one in the first round, with Clemson's Peter Woods and Florida's Caleb Banks already saying they have met with the Ravens at the combine.

Edge rusher is definitely in play for the Ravens, but many believe they will fully address that in free agency. They have been attached to names like Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson as possible landing spots for the Ravens. If there is a draft to find an edge rusher, though, the 2026 class is filled with stellar talent, with 10 players projected to go in the first round.

Jeremiah was on point when he said the Ravens lost their bully mentality on defense, but with Minter leading the franchise, Baltimore can change the narrative and get back on track.

