Ravens Must Avoid Risky WR Free Agent Signing

Throughout the offseason, the Baltimore Ravens have been connected to every big wide receiver free agent name as someone who could be brought in.

The Ravens have a glaring issue at wide receiver with DeAndre Hopkins going to be a free agent. There are also concerns about Rashod Bateman and whether he can be a true WR2 for Baltimore.

Heading into the start of the 2026 offseason, many are wondering how they will address the wide receiver position, whether through the NFL Draft or free agency. One option has suddenly become available in free agency, but it may not be the best one to pick if the Ravens are serious about finding a wide receiver.

Should the Ravens target Stefon Diggs in free agency?

The New England Patriots told star wide receiver Stefon Diggs that he would be released when the new league year begins to free up cap space. That led Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton to name the Ravens one of the best landing spots for Diggs.

"The Baltimore Ravens have popped up on potential landing spots for receivers because the offense needs a wideout other than Zay Flowers to be a consistent target. After logging career receiving numbers in 2024, Rashod Bateman regressed this past season. He finished sixth on the team in catches (19) and fifth in receiving yards (224) with a 50 percent catch rate."

"As a possession receiver, Diggs can complement Flowers, whose speed opens up the field for other wideouts on short-to-intermediate routes. Still a reliable pass-catching threat, he can feast on receptions over the middle and in the seams. Furthermore, with the Ravens set to install a new offense under first-time play-caller Declan Doyle, Lamar Jackson needs another safety valve in the passing attack, other than tight end Mark Andrews. Diggs grew up in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and played for the Terrapins in college. So, this could be a full-circle homecoming for him in the twilight of his career."

Diggs has been playing at an elite level, recording 1,000-yard seasons in seven of the last eight seasons in the NFL. He has been a four-time Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020.

Despite the impressive resume, Diggs is not a guy the Ravens should be taking a chance on. He has been dealing with legal issues off the field and has put himself in compromising situations that would be considered a massive risk if he were to be signed.

If Baltimore really wants to add an elite wide receiver, someone like Tampa Bay free agent wide receiver Mike Evans or trading for Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown would be safer choices for the Ravens to pick from. The other option is to use the NFL Draft to find a future wide receiver to develop within the offense.

When considering who to add to the team, the Ravens need to think about what is best for Jackson and the offense. Diggs might be talented, but there are other avenues to take that would still get the job done without the hassle he brings to a team.

