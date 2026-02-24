Ravens Should Consider Trading for Declan Doyle's Former WR

This offseason is proving to be a big one for the Baltimore Ravens as they have multiple needs on their roster, but their wide receiver position is a fascinating one to monitor.

Baltimore already has Zay Flowers, who was just selected to his second straight Pro Bowl after racking up over 1,200 yards on the season. The biggest problem lies with everyone who is after Flowers on the depth chart.

DeAndre Hopkins was second among wide receivers in receiving yards last year, but he only had 330 yards on the year, with his counterpart, Rashod Bateman, having an even worse season as he fell under 300 yards on the season. That leaves many wondering how the Ravens should approach the wide receiver position in 2026, especially since Hopkins is a free agent. One player comes to mind who is familiar with the new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle.

Ravens should consider looking at DJ Moore in a trade

Moore is coming off a rough season with the Bears statistically, as he had a career-low 682 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games. If Ravens fans ignored the stats for a second, Moore is a great leader on that Bears team, as he was hurt multiple times throughout the season (even going to the hospital after the Washington Commanders game) and still played every game that year.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The stats could be deceiving, as the Bears were more about spreading the ball around in the passing game, with four players going over 600 yards receiving. Moore worked well under Doyle in the offense, even if it was Bears head coach Ben Johnson calling the plays.

That's what makes sense about a trade, as the Bears will be looking to offload Moore, as he is looking at a $28.5 million cap hit, and the Ravens need a WR2 for Flowers. Baltimore could trade a Day three pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Bears to acquire Moore.

The next obstacle for Ravens fans is Moore's contract, which has four more years and cap hits of over $24 million each. Baltimore can easily work with Moore on restructuring his contract to make it easier on the Ravens.

Moore could end up being the guy Hopkins was supposed to be when he signed with the team, but is younger and still has plenty of years left at 28. That veteran presence is needed in the wide receiver room, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets a receiver that he can trust in the passing game.

Ravens fans shouldn't let the contract scare them from having a real discussion about Moore joining the team in a trade. He can still play at a high level, and Baltimore needs one more receiver to change their fortunes in 2026.

