Ravens Should Pursue Six-Time Pro Bowler in Free Agency

Wide receiver is a key position that the Baltimore Ravens are going to have to address at some point during the 2026 offseason, whether that is through the NFL Draft or free agency.

The Ravens won't have DeAndre Hopkins anymore, as he is a free agent, and no one knows what kind of performance they will get out of Rashod Bateman after his disastrous 2025 campaign. An option that popped up that might be a good one for the Ravens to consider, as Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano named the Ravens as one of the best landing spots for Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent wide receiver Mike Evans.

"The Ravens’ passing attack will lose DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Likely, who are both free agents, so they’ll have a need for a new receiver. Evans would be a nice fit in Baltimore’s offense and give Lamar Jackson the alpha receiver he has lacked. While this landing spot isn’t as good as the first three, since Zay Flowers would take targets, Evans would remain an asset on fantasy football rosters next season."

Ravens should have themselves in the running for Mike Evans

Evans is tied with Jerry Rice for the longest NFL streak with 11 consecutive seasons in which he went over 1,000 yards. He has made six Pro Bowls and helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2020.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Last season was no doubt a down year for him as he missed 10 games due to injury, so his streak of 1,000-yard seasons came to an end. He finished the year with 30 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

Hopkins was a bust of a signing from last year, as he only had 330 yards on the season, which was actually second among the wide receivers on the Ravens, so there is little reason to bring him back. Bateman's numbers were even worse as he had 224 yards, but also dealt with his own injuries.

The Ravens would love to have the future Hall of Famer on the roster, as Evans would instantly give Baltimore a reliable outside receiver to throw to. Their leading receiving, two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers, is more of a slot receiver and can stay there to continue making big plays from that position.

Baltimore has to help their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, by not only building a solid offensive line around him but also getting him weapons in the passing game.

The Ravens can start by signing Evans, then draft a receiver to develop, really making this offense boom in 2026 and beyond.

