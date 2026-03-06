Ravens Must Reconsider Potential A.J. Brown Trade

The Baltimore Ravens know how much they need another top wide receiver to be a good complementary piece to two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers.

They wished they had that in Rashod Bateman, but after only about 200 receiving yards last year, that mindset has changed dramatically. It might be the core reason that the Ravens are in the running to trade for Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane shared that the two favorites to land Brown in a trade are the Ravens and the New England Patriots. While it's understandable why Baltimore is calling about Brown, it might be time to step back and think this trade through.

Should the Ravens really consider A.J. Brown in a trade?

One massive reason to reconsider a trade for Brown is the asking price. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has made it clear to teams that he wants a first-round pick and a top-100 selection in exchange for Brown. While Brown is an elite receiver who has played at a high level, that's a high price to pay.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

This is nothing against Brown personally, even if some Ravens fans might be concerned about him being in the headlines with cryptic tweets and stream comments. Brown is a true leader in Philly and has been a great player for a long time. He has made three Pro Bowls, been selected as a second-team All-Pro and won a Super Bowl in 2024.

Baltimore has the future to think about, and this draft could really help them be in a position to succeed. The Ravens have multiple needs that can be addressed through the draft, including interior offensive line, defensive line, cornerback, and, of course, wide receiver.

One thing that makes this draft class special is the athleticism and speed it brings. That is a tough ask for the Ravens to fold on this year's draft for Brown, even if he is one of the top receivers in the NFL.

If the Ravens are serious about bringing in a top wide receiver without losing draft capital in the process, considering someone like Mike Evans or even Stefon Diggs might be the better option. That way, they get an elite receiver in the building and can still use their picks to fill needs elsewhere.

While Brown may want to go to New England, the Eagles would rather have the Ravens trade away their first-round pick since they are at 14 compared to the Patriots' 31st overall pick. Baltimore has to decide whether it is ready to put the future on hold or go all in on winning now.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!