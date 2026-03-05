Ravens Considered Among Favorites to Land Eagles Star WR

With DeAndre Hopkins out the door, the Baltimore Ravens are in the market to find another wide receiver to add to the room.

While they do have two-time Pro Bowl Zay Flowers, the only other solid option for the Ravens is Rashod Bateman, and he's coming off the worst season of his career. Baltimore is desperate to land a solid WR2 for star quarterback Lamar Jackson, but they might have to pay a heavy price.

The Ravens are in the running for one of the top receivers in the NFL in a trade. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported that the Ravens and New England Patriots are among the top potential teams that could land Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade after the Chicago Bears traded their wide receiver, DJ Moore, to the Buffalo Bills.

Ravens in the running for A.J. Brown

Brown is coming off the worst season of his four-year Eagles run with 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite that, he's been dominant throughout his seven-year NFL career with six 1,000-yard seasons, three Pro Bowls, two Super Bowl appearances, and one Super Bowl win.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Most of the problems he had last year were due to his being unhappy with the situation in Philadelphia. He wasn't getting the ball enough, and the Eagles' offense was struggling, so he was more vocal about his frustrations with the team.

Flowers is a great wide receiver, but the Ravens have been missing having two elite receivers at the position. Putting Flowers' speed in the slot and Brown's size on the outside to win one-on-one contests would be a dream for Baltimore to have.

The challenge the Ravens will face is that they have to send Philly a first- and second-round pick for Brown. That's a high cost to them, especially since they have a lot of work to do on the defensive and offensive lines. It might require another player to offset the second-round pick.

Even if a deal like this is expensive, it would be a positive for the locker room. Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been very vocal on several occasions about Baltimore calling Philly to make a trade with Brown. Henry and Brown were teammates for three years with the Tennessee Titans.

It would be a massive risk by the Ravens' general manager, Eric DeCosta, to make a big trade like this, but Brown can really be a difference maker for an offense that needs it.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!