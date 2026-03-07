Ravens' Next Move After Executing Perfect Maxx Crosby Trade

Well, the Baltimore Ravens actually did it and hit the biggest home run trade in franchise history by landing edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

The sports world was flipped on its head with the Ravens acquiring Crosby in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick. All the Ravens' problems with getting to their quarterback after 30 sacks last season have been solved by a five-time Pro Bowl.

After all the excitement of Crosby joining the Ravens, the follow-up might be just as important as anything else the team does.

So what is the next move for Baltimore to make after making this Earth-shattering trade?

Ravens' next move after trading for Maxx Crosby trade

There is really only one move the team should be making right now: giving their starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, a contract extension.

All the talk this offseason has been about a monstrous $74.5 million cap hit the Ravens are facing with Jackson for the 2026 season and 2027 as well.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It appears those talks are going well, even with just a few days until the new 2026 league year begins, but it is making Ravens fans concerned that it will be a buzzer-beater move with just a few days left. Baltimore will either get the contract extension done or have to restructure the current deal, which may not sit well with Jackson.

The financial situation is a key part of this, as the Ravens have to get it under control and back in the black. After trading for Crosby, Baltimore fell under in the cap as they are between $10-12 million in the hole, so cap space needs to be created.

Something is going to get done with Jackson no matter what, but the Ravens have other options to create cap space. Players like defensive lineman Broderick Washington and running back Justice have been brought up as cap casualty candidates all offseason, as the two would combine to save Baltimore $7.1 million.

Another option is to restructure Crosby's contract, which will eventually happen, as the Ravens face a $30.6 million cap hit for Crosby. While they could get it as low as $7 million, Baltimore might not reach that far, but it will certainly do what it can to create more cap space there as well.

From that point, it will be on the Ravens to start adding talent, or even to consider whether they still want to make a run at center Tyler Linderbaum, or if he's too expensive now that Crosby is in the building. Baltimore made a swing, but the next move they make could be more important than the trade.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!