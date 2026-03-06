Lamar Jackson Hints at Huge Ravens Move

The Baltimore Ravens have been surrounded by so much trade and contract talk that everyone is guessing what will happen.

This is a big offseason for the Ravens as they try to keep some of the top young players on the roster while adding top talent to take them from being average to being Super Bowl contenders in 2026. Well, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't help with the rumor mill as he posted on social media with one emoji and a Denzel Washington GIF that said "boom."

"😊"

Lamar Jackson teasing something big is brewing

The post could mean a multitude of things, including that he got his contract extension done. Baltimore has been focused on securing a contract extension so the Ravens can eliminate the $74.5 million cap hit the team would take in 2026 and 2027.

Another piece of news he could be teasing is that center Tyler Linderbaum got his new contract. The three-time Pro Bowler is working on getting a record deal at the position, and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta mentioned at the NFL Combine that a market-setting deal was offered to Linderbaum.

It's also possible that the Ravens could have gotten a deal done with tight end Isaiah Likely. Jackson has been public about wanting Likely to stay on the team, so he might have been told that, but based on what Likely said recently about only talking to the Ravens' tight ends coach, it doesn't seem that it's going to happen.

Other news could include the trade talks the Ravens have been involved in with Maxx Crosby and A.J. Brown. Baltimore has been linked to Crosby and Brown in trade talks, as both are finalists for the guys. Whether they are serious about getting either guy is unknown, but they are deep in those talks, according to other reporters.

Jackson is a key player the Ravens need to get under contract before free agency begins. Mostly because of the financial implications of not being able to do much with the cap hit, but also to ensure they have their quarterback longer than the two more years he has on his contract.

Besides the coaching search the Ravens conducted, it has been a relatively quiet offseason on the roster, as all the focus is on Jackson and Linderbaum before they can turn to anything else. This could be a very busy next few days for the Ravens with the new league year starting.

