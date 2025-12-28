Ravens Keep Playoff Dream Alive Behind High-Scoring Win

The Baltimore Ravens have had to endure an ugly week of news. They slouched into Week 17 facing pretty dire playoff odds, needing to win out and watch a Pittsburgh Steelers collapse to return to the postseason, and that's to say nothing of the unpleasantness surrounding Lamar Jackson's status with the currently-dysfunctional version of the Ravens, both on and off the field.

It didn't help matters that he'd be unavailable for the Ravens' road trip to Lambeau Field, where they'd fight to remain in the playoff hunt with a win against the postseason-bound Green Bay Packers. But after a season with some fairly sporadic attendance numbers out of Jackson, the organization had reference points for how to maneuver a big game without him.

They turned to backup Tyler Huntley, who'd played his heart out at every turn to this point in the season. He'd kickstarted that pivotal five-game win streak by doing just enough to topple the Chicago Bears in Week 8, and held the New England Patriots off as long as he could after Jackson exited the prior week's loss before halftime.

With the backup at the helm, the game plan was simple: put the ball in Derrick Henry's hands. The coach staff had forgotten just how much of a red zone cheat code the star power back can be in that crushing Patriots defeat, and were sure to avoid making such a costly game-management error again.

That was all the Ravens really needed to get the better of the Packers, keeping them at arm's length in a 41-24 win. Henry guided the squad to tie their highest scoring total of the season behind 218 yards, 36 carries and four touchdowns in one of the great rushing performances in the future Hall of Famer's already-storied career.

Riding the Running Back

Just like the Patriots before them, the Packers had zero answer for Henry. He did it all in this one, combining short bursts through various linebackers, careful tiptoeing maneuvers through traffic and long runs powered by his terrifying speed.

He'd added a fresh slew of records to his already-loaded list of accolades by the time he completed his fourth trek to the end zone, completing his move to No. 4 all-time in rushing touchdowns and a top 10 career rushing yardage accumulator.

The Ravens did what some fans have spent the season begging for in completely leaning on the durable legend, with those 36 touches ringing in as the highest single-game total that any back has notched in 2025, but he wasn't the lone scorer.

Zay Flowers continued quietly building to his impressive season statistics, adding a third receiving touchdown to repay the Pro Bowl nod he received earlier in the week. He, as well as bigger targets in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, ensured that Huntley didn't waste any of his rare throws.

The quarterback managed the evening about as well as he could have, doing his usually-passable Jackson imitation with a few fruitful scrambles and runs to keep Green Bay's defense on their toes. Baltimore's own defense, for the record, didn't enjoy their best showing in surrendering 288 yards to the Packers' own elevated understudy in Malik Willis, but that'll be forgotten in what will be remembered as a clutch, potentially-season-saving win.

This timely win sets up a few postseason scenarios, with the Ravens still needing the Steelers to lose to the unimpressive Cleveland Browns later this weekend for any of this to mean anything. Should that outing similarly go Baltimore's way, that sets up a win-or-go-home Week 18 matchup for the division and the right to steal the No. 4 seed at the last possible moment.

