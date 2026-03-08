Predicting Ravens 2026 Depth Chart After Maxx Crosby Trade

The aftermath of the Baltimore Ravens trading for five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby is about to be seen by the team.

There will have to be several moves made with extensions being signed to save money on the cap for the Ravens to prepare for the start of the new league year. Baltimore will most likely lose many players to free agency, but could bring some back if the price is right.

While there are some unknowns about the Ravens' roster, one thing is for sure: this team is in much better shape than it was last season. Who is going to end up on the roster, and what will the depth chart look like entering the 2026 campaign?

Ravens Depth Chart Prediction: Offense

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

QB - Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

RB - Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali

FB - Patrick Ricard

WR - Zay Flowers

WR - Rashod Bateman

WR - Devontez Walker

TE - Mark Andrews, Charlie Kolar

LT - Ronnie Stanley

LG - Andrew Vorhees

C - Tyler Linderbaum

RG - Emery Jones Jr.

RT - Roger Rosengarten

Kolar is predicted to come back at a low price and fill in as the new backup tight end, replacing Isaiah Likely, who is most likely going to get a big payday in free agency. Another returning player who could be a free agent is Linderbaum at center, as the Ravens figure out how to make him the highest-paid center in NFL history and keep him long term.

On the offensive line, Jones moves up to the new starting right guard after Daniel Faalele hits free agency, but won't be re-signed, as Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta already confirmed that Jones will start in 2026. One other name to keep in mind is wide receiver Devontez Walker, who could see more playing time at wide receiver if the team doesn't use free agency or the draft to address it, which they should with either one.

Ravens Depth Chart Prediction: Defense

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

DE - Travis Jones

NT - John Jenkins

DE - Nnamdi Madubuike

EDGE - Maxx Crosby

LB - Roquan Smith

LB - Teddye Buchanan, Trenton Simpson

EDGE - Mike Green

CB - Marlon Humphrey

CB - Nate Wiggins

NCB - T.J. Tampa

S - Kyle Hamilton

S - Malaki Starks

Crosby completely changes this defense, as the Ravens will have all-new starters coming off the edge in 2026. Green should move up as a starter to get his chance to prove himself after only starting two games last season as a rookie.

The nickel corner position will be fascinating to watch with Chidobe Awuzie being a free agent, and no one knowing whether he will be back or not. Tampa has been the backup at that position over the last two years, so he might finally get his shot to play.

Starks showed some promise in his rookie season last year and could end up being worth the first-round pick the Ravens spent on him. Baltimore will look at adding a third safety on the roster, whether that is bringing back Alohi Gilman or looking elsewhere, but Starks should still be the starter alongside Hamilton.

Ravens Depth Chart Prediction: Special Teams

Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

K - Tyler Loop

P - Jordan Stout

LS - Nick Moore

KR - Rasheen Ali, Justice Hill, LaJohntay Wester

PR - LaJohntay Wester

Stout is a free agent, but it would be a surprise if the guy who led the NFL in net yards per punt with 44.9 does not come back. Every other position should stay the same on special teams, with Ravens fans just needing to monitor what happens at punter.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!