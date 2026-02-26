Ravens' OC Declan Doyle Could Be Destined For Stardom

Jesse Minter, the newest head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, has received the majority share of attention surrounding the organization's youth movement, and rightfully so. He's leading an all-new cast of coordinators and sideline staff in attempting to consolidate the Ravens' contending window, and he has the experience and recommendations to have already started inspiring belief in Baltimore.

He's not alone in his endeavor, though. In fact, he isn't even close to being the youngest recent hire set to take on an integral role in the Ravens' operation. The 42-year-old has over a decade on Declan Doyle, the offensive mind tasked with taking over the scoring play-calls while Minter handles the defense.

He's yet to turn 30, but thanks to his own well-reviewed travels across the NFL, he, too, has his own strong references backing his qualifications and his future as a rising star in the coaching world.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton included himself as a prominent member of the Doyle fan club at the NFL Combine, using the opportunity to warmly approve of the Ravens' choice to entrust their acclaimed offense to a familiar staffer of his.

"Declan was extremely detailed," he said. "He was a quality control coach for us. I remember [him] just taking all the steps. It's hard to get to this position. There's a journey everyone has. There's no shortcuts, and he took the journey the right way. ... In the blink of an eye, we lost him. And now Chicago lost him and it's Baltimore's benefit. He's a tremendous football coach. He's bright."

Sean Payton on Ravens OC Declan Doyle:



"Declan was extremely detailed. He was a quality control coach for us. I remember [him] just taking all the steps. ... He took the journey the right way. ... In the blink of an eye, we lost him. And now Chicago lost him and it's… pic.twitter.com/WZegsHA3zZ — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) February 25, 2026

Doyle's Already-Decorated Resume

The Super Bowl-winning head coach and likely Hall of Famer enjoyed two campaigns with Doyle, profiting off of his time as a tight ends coach between the 2023-24 seasons. It wasn't until his next year, a period that witnessed Doyle depart for the Chicago Bears to take a whack at coordinating an offense, when he really started to miss the wunderkind, and he forecasts that same success following him to Baltimore in lieu of heightened play-calling responsibilities.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's no Ben Johnson manning the Ravens like the Bears have on their sideline. Minter is a defensive specialist, which funneled directly into his decision to find an offensive mind as brilliant as his own defensive instincts. There, Payton projects, he'll begin to really impress the NFL masses looking to locate the next young football mastermind.

"The time clock for these young coaches that are good is quicker than you might think," he warned. "It'll be quicker than Baltimore wants."

If the Ravens learned anything from having to watch former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald walk from Baltimore to the Seattle Seahawks' head gig, a position with which he used to captain another Super Bowl winner just last month, it's to appreciate your kid geniuses while they're still around.

Even though he's yet to call a single one of Lamar Jackson's snaps, these outside sources have indicated that there are no limits for rising stars like Doyle.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!