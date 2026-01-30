Ravens OC Rumors Heat Up Around An Unexpected Candidate

Various​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ names have been mentioned in the Ravens' offensive coordinator search, and one candidate is surprising the whole league. The Ravens request an interview with Davis Webb, Broncos pass game coordinator and QB coach, for the OC position.

Although Webb is not the big-name hire that fans would expect, he could be one of the solutions for the Ravens to restart their dull offense.

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ hiring is more significant than the majority may have guessed. The Ravens have to find someone who can fully exploit Lamar Jackson's ability to roll out for both passing and rushing

The person who takes this job will be the one to determine Baltimore's offensive style for likely the next five years, so it would be a huge mistake to choose a 'safe' option over a 'smart' ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌choice.

Who Is Davis Webb?

Webb,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ who is the Broncos' pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, came on board Sean Payton's staff in 2023.

The former NFL quarterback helped develop Bo Nix and interviewed for head-coaching jobs with the Raiders and the Bills. Three teams, the Eagles, Giants and Ravens, requested offensive coordinator interviews, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Jan. 27.

The Competition Webb Faces

Kliff​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Kingsbury is still the person Lamar Jackson would most like to work with, but it's not preferences that win games.

The Kingsbury 2025 season with Washington revealed very serious problems—after Jayden Daniels suffered an injury, the Commanders fell apart and ended up at 5-12. That is definitely a signal Baltimore should not overlook.

Joe Brady, the other leading candidate, has just signed a five-year deal to be the head coach of the Bills. So Webb is now the obvious choice if Kingsbury is not selected, and in fact, he is the better option. Webb has had none of Kingsbury's disastrous seasons, and the indication is that he would be moving further ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌up.

What This Means for Baltimore

Baltimore​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has to act swiftly or else Webb will be off to Philadelphia or New York. The Ravens simply can't stand for their offense being mediocre again this year with a two-time MVP leading the team.

Most​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ importantly, Webb is a disciple of Sean Payton. Payton's offensive tree has produced some of the most creative play-callers in football, and Webb absorbed those principles for years. He's young, inventive and eager to prove himself.

Baltimore's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ interview with Webb might be held this week. Their final decision will decide whether innovation or reputation will lead their offense in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌future.

