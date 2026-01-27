Ravens Must Pivot After Losing Top OC Candidate

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Baltimore Ravens have run into trouble in their offensive coordinator search as one of their best perceived targets for the job, Joe Brady, is no longer available. The Buffalo Bills have come to terms with Brady to promote him from offensive coordinator to head coach on a five-year contract.

Brady's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ name had been buzzing around Baltimore after he made a great impression during the interviews for the Ravens' head coaching spot.

At just 36, Brady is now one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL. His departure from the coordinator market hurts the Ravens' ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌strategies. The Ravens will now have to look for their next best option while continuing to assemble Jesse Minter's coaching ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌staff.

Top Candidates Still Available

There​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ are still extremely viable options for Baltimore, so that is the positive aspect of the situation. The person most likely to get the job is Kliff Kingsbury, who also got a huge endorsement from Lamar Jackson, who has reportedly been on Zoom for interview rounds.

Kingsbury​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ recently finished a successful season with Washington, where he directed the offense that aided Jayden Daniels in winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

His reputation for grooming mobile quarterbacks is something that stands out. He coached Patrick Mahomes when he was at Texas Tech, helped Kyler Murray in his initial years in the NFL.

Other​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ names on the discussion include former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, and Denver Broncos' Davis Webb. A few days ago Joe Cullen, who is currently with the Chiefs, was also rumored to be a potential defensive coordinator candidate with strong Baltimore ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ties.

What Comes Next

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Ravens certainly need to be quick about this.

There are still three head coaching spots that have not been filled yet in the entire league and thus quite a few coordinator candidates are stuck in limbo not knowing if they will be promoted somewhere else. This ambiguity might be a plus for Baltimore if they act decisively.

Because Jackson has already backed Kingsbury, the team clearly has a straightforward route. New head coach Minter is a defensive expert, will require an offensive coordinator capable of completely handling the play-calling and at the same time getting the most out of weapons like Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.

Time is running out and Baltimore must lock down their pick before a rival team comes in and steals it ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌away.

