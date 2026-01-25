Ex-Raven Reveals Perfect OC Choice for Lamar Jackson

Willie​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Snead IV, who used to play wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, has publicly expressed his opinion about the team's biggest question this offseason.

Now that Jesse Minter has been confirmed as the new head coach, the Ravens are looking for an offensive coordinator. Snead, however, seems convinced that he has the perfect candidate who can extract everything from Lamar ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Jackson.

Snead was very direct about who he would choose.

"I love the hire that they did with Jesse, and if they can steal Joe Brady, I think that would be the way to go," Snead said.

Former Ravens WR Willie Snead IV (@NEEDivSNEAD) shares what he thinks Baltimore should do at offensive coordinator under Jesse Minter



“I love the hire that they did with Jesse, and if they can steal Joe Brady I think that would be the way to go” pic.twitter.com/VbCbHu8MOA — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 25, 2026

Why Joe Brady Makes Perfect Sense for Baltimore

Snead laid out a convincing argument for Brady's candidacy.

"Joe's worked with an MVP and Josh Allen. And I think Joe is able to take Lamar's game to a whole other level," he explained.

This comparison is perfect. For the last two seasons, behind the scenes, Brady has been leading an explosive offense in the NFL with Josh Allen, a dual-threat quarterback whose skill set resembles Jackson's athleticism and arm talent.

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass during the second quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

There's no denying that Brady has an impressive resume. Apart from the success he had with Allen, he also led LSU to a national championship in 2019 and was awarded the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the country.

Snead was all about that pedigree: "Joe Brady, he's won a national championship. He runs a scheme that favors quarterbacks that are athletic."

Brady Is the Right Choice, But Will Baltimore Act?

Snead made another crucial point about Baltimore's identity: "They're built on defense. They're built on special teams. And then offense feels like it's always been secondary." This statement cuts to the core of Baltimore's recent failures.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ fact, hiring Brady would be a departure from the current philosophy, giving the offense the main focus, rather than simply an afterthought.

Although it is said that Jackson favors Kliff Kingsbury, Brady's undeniable NFL success with a similar type of quarterback is what makes him the best pick.

Kingsbury's season with Jayden Daniels might have been impressive, but Brady has been outstanding year after year.

Snead closed with urgency: "If I was in the building in Baltimore, I would try to do everything I can to get Joe because Joe has proven that he can work with dropback quarterbacks. He's worked with dual-threat quarterbacks."

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!