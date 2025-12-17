Ravens Pass Rush Could Use Familiar Help

Former Baltimore Raven Matthew Judon is not having a good season on paper. Zero sacks and a PFF grade that places him at the bottom among edge rushers. If you stop there, the idea of the Ravens even considering him sounds unnecessary. But football decisions are rarely that simple, especially when context matters as much as production.

4x Pro Bowler Matthew Judon is a potential claim candidate. If not, he will have the opponent to sign anywhere he wants… https://t.co/hKVesAis5Y — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 17, 2025

Judon spent this season in a Dolphins scheme that never really felt like a fit. Scheme, coaching, and team culture all influence how a player performs, particularly veterans who have built their careers on feel and rhythm. Miami’s defensive approach did not maximize what Judon has historically done best, and that matters when evaluating whether he has something left to offer. At 33 years old, no one is pretending he is a long term answer or an every down edge rusher. That is not the point of the move.

Why the Fit Could Be Better in Baltimore

Baltimore has a long track record of getting the most out of veteran defenders. The Ravens understand roles, rotations, and how to put players in positions where they can succeed without asking them to be something they are not. Judon would not be asked to carry the pass rush or play 60 snaps a game. He would be a situational piece, someone who can spell starters, play specific packages, and bring stability to a rotation that still has some volatility.

The biggest concern is snap allocation. Taking opportunities away from Mike Green or DreMont Jones is not ideal if it slows their development. That is the one real drawback worth monitoring. But Judon at this stage is unlikely to demand or receive heavy usage. If anything, he becomes a complementary option rather than an obstacle.

The Value Beyond the Box Score

Judon’s value shows up in ways that go beyond individual production. He brings experience, leadership, and credibility to the locker room, shaped by years of playing meaningful football in high pressure situations. He understands playoff environments, preparation, and the grind of a long season. For a Ravens team with postseason expectations but still fighting to punch its ticket, that kind of presence matters as the climb toward January football continues.

There is also the emotional element. Judon is a former Raven and a fan favorite. That connection still carries weight in Baltimore. Familiarity with the organization, the expectations, and the culture reduces the adjustment period and increases the chances of a smooth transition.

Judon might not suddenly become a consistently disruptive pass rusher again. That is fine. The Ravens would not be signing him for star production. They would be exploring the market for veteran depth with upside in the right environment. When viewed through that lens, the potential reward outweighs the risk.

