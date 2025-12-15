Should Ravens Have Hope for Playoffs After Bengals Win?

What a statement win for the Baltimore Ravens: not only did they get a massive victory on the road, but they did it in style.

The Ravens are feeling good after shutting out the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0 after some stellar performances on the team. Baltimore's defense held the Bengals under 300 yards and picked off Joe Burrow twice. How about 189 rushing yards for the Ravens while averaging a staggering 7.9 yards per carry?

It was as good a performance as it gets for the Ravens, who are now 7-7 on the season and still very much in the running for the AFC North and a playoff spot. There is plenty to be optimistic about, but with the rough stretch of their schedule, should Ravens fans still have hope that the playoffs are realistic?

Ravens kept their playoff hopes alive even though it'll be a tough finish

Bleacher Report's staff put together the biggest takeaway for each team in the NFL, and they brought up how the Ravens are still in it for the playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"The Baltimore Ravens were well-positioned to earn a postseason berth coming out of their bye, as well as Lamar Jackson's return to the lineup, thanks to a favorable schedule. Things didn't go exactly as planned, though."

"Baltimore lost its last two games prior to meeting the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a dominant victory Sunday keeps the Ravens in the postseason mix and within striking distance of an AFC North title."

"Yes, the Steelers beat the Ravens a week ago. But Baltimore trails by only half-a-game, with Pittsburgh set to play on Monday Night Football against the surging Miami Dolphins. A primetime loss could tie things up, with the Ravens and Steelers set to play in Week 18."

The AFC North should be the Ravens' top priority, as they still need to beat the Steelers in Week 18. For them to be in a position to win the division, they will have to find a way to beat two of the best teams in the NFL, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, first.

This is about as grueling a schedule as it can get for the Ravens, with all three teams in the playoffs as of Week 15, and Baltimore is on the outside looking in. They need to figure out how to get it done, and it won't be easy at all.

Watch for the Ravens to lean more on their superstars like Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to get the job done. Quiet games from them the rest of the way could smell doom in Baltimore.

