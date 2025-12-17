Ravens HC Denies Frustration With Losing Home Record

The Baltimore Ravens are 7-7 heading into their final home matchup, with a 3-5 record at home. In a recent press appearance, head coach John Harbaugh denied that it's a point of frustration for the team.

The question to Harbaugh included the statement that players on the team have voiced frustration over the losing record, but Harbaugh shot down the sentiment entirely.

"No, I don't even know what you're talking about," Harbaugh said. "A point of frustration? No. The guys are locked in for the next game. That's it, period. Seasons [will] go the way they go. You fight the way they fight."

"[...] You have to look forward, and I look back with a lot of pride. Every game we've lost, our guys were fighting like crazy to win it. So no, there's no frustration. To me, that's made up. Yes, the guys are disappointed. They want to win games. But you can look back at every one of those games."

Ravens Only Looking Ahead

Harbaugh detailed some of the team's losses at home, including their Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans that Harbaugh described as "probably our worst home game ever that I can ever remember", but reemphasized that the team is looking forward, not backward, as they prepare for the last few games.

"So, those games are history," Harbaugh said. "There's no frustration. There's just opportunity. And that's what our guys are looking at."

The Ravens are preparing for their Week 16 matchup with the New England Patriots, currently 11-3 atop the AFC East and 6-0 in away games. The Patriots are coming off a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills and are still fighting for their ticket to the playoffs; a win over the Ravens would give that to them for the first time since 2021.

The Ravens entered the season with the ninth-toughest schedule in the league. Coming off a shutout 24-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens are favored over the Patriots, with ESPN giving them a 60.1% chance of winning this week.

The Athletic gives the Ravens a 34% chance of making the playoffs, and a win against the Patriots would take them to 44% via their playoff simulator. They are right behind the 8-6 Pittsburgh Steelers, currently holding a 66% shot at the playoffs with the Detroit Lions up ahead in Week 16. The Ravens will face the Green Bay Packers and the Steelers with just three games to go.

