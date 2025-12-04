Ravens' Lamar Jackson Suddenly Misses Practice Before Steelers Game

Week 14 is loaded with stakes for the Baltimore Ravens, a team who's seemingly been playing for their lives for weeks on end.

They're set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their most consequential matchup yet, an inter-divisional showdown that may very well determine which AFC North representative makes an appearance in the playoffs. The Ravens will need everything they've got against their fellow 6-6 squad, making one recent availability update that much more consequential.

Lamar Jackson finally broke his streak of mid-week absences with a healthy practice appearance earlier this week, but he was limited enough by a lingering ankle injury to find himself sidelined Jackson the Thursday entering Week 14.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not practicing Thursday.



He was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury. This marks the 4th straight week where Jackson has missed at least one practice.



Tyler Huntley would start Sunday against the Steelers if Jackson is unable to play. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 4, 2025

Nagging Injuries

Jackson's been limited in his daily practice participation for almost the entirety of the Ravens' schedule ever since he was recalled from a troublesome hamstring injury in October, and his play has looked physically hampered across five consecutive starts.

Look no further than his most recent loss, a Thanksgiving Day fumble to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Ravens' first divisional defeat of the fall. Jackson failed to personally account for a touchdown of any kind for the third straight matchup, and multiple downfield errors only further contributed to his season-low 53.2% completion percentage in a big spot.

Even while Jackson's team continued churning out wins, cobbling together a streak that reached five straight heading into Thanksgiving, he hasn't looked himself. He hasn't consistently ran like he usually has, and more of his passes are straight-up missing off of a notable amount of miscues. He was converting on nearly 72% of his throws before his Week 4 injury, yet hasn't been able to crack 57% during this recent three-week slump.

Potential to Play Without Jackson

The Ravens have, to their credit, gotten it done despite the diminished offense, which goes well beyond Jackson. His error-prone receivers certainly played a role in that 32-14 Bengals loss, and the questionable blocking coming from his offensive line has left plenty to be desired.

That's what's made the sudden defensive ascent such a breath of fresh air; they've risen to numerous consecutive occasions to keep the wins flowing, making repeated final-minute stands to hold opponents from further scoring what it's mattered most.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

They could really use full health in this specific portion of the schedule, though, as the Steelers look as tough to shake as ever. Even while they struggle to shake their own injury bug, they remain one of the tougher outs in the league, and a lot more hangs in the balance beyond a weekly result.

As much as Tyler Huntley's helped from the background, this is shaping up to be the brand of battle that teams want to charge into behind their best players.

