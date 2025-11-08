Ravens WR Fined For Verbal Abuse of Official
The Balitmore Ravens have gotten back to winning ways, but one player earned a fine for his recent conduct towards an official
The NFL fined Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman $25,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse of an official in the 28-6 road win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.
Why the NFL Fined Bateman
Bateman shouted three expletives towards the official around the 9:09 mark of the second quarter, which saw him get flagged.
The fine marked the second most of the week, with the NFL fining Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu $100,000 for unnecessary roughness, a hip drop tackle.
Bateman finished with two catches for 13 yards in the win for Baltimore, including a nine-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final score in the 22-point victory.
Rashod Bateman's 2025 Season with the Ravens
Bateman has started seven of eight games for the Ravens this season, with 15 catches on 29 targets for 184 yards, 12.3 yards per reception and two touchdowns.
He ranks second on the team in receiving touchdowns, third in targets and fourth in receiving yards and catches.
His best game came in the 38-30 home loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3, where he made five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown, coming on a three-yard pass from Jackson right before halftime.
Bateman had his longest catch of the year in the 30-16 home win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8, 36 yards, and finished the day with two catches for 51 yards.
Bateman in Veteran Role Now
The Ravens took Bateman out of Minnesota with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with this marking his fifth season with the team.
Bateman had a strong rookie season after dealing with undergoing groin surgery, finishing with a career-high 46 catches for 515 yards and one touchdown in 12 games played and four starts.
He only played in six games in 2022, which saw hm undergo season-ending foot surgery in early November.
Bateman returned in 2023, starting 12 of the 16 games he played in, while making 32 catches for 367 yards and a touchdown.
He had his best season in 2024, playing in all 17 games with 14 starts, with 45 catches for career-highs of 756 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had six catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns in two playoff games for the Ravens.
That level of play earned him a three-year, $36.75 million extension with $20 million guaranteed this past offseason, which will keep him with the Ravens through 2029.
Bateman is a starting receiver for the Ravens alongside 13-year NFL veteran Deandre Hopkins and third-year player Zay Flowers.
The Ravens, who are 3-5, have Jackson back at quarterback after a recent bout with an injury and go into a crucial Week 10 game on the road vs. the Minnesota Vikings, where they have to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!