Ravens Troop into Week 10 with Spotless Injury List
The middle of the season is right around the point in the NFL season where the injury bug really starts to slow momentum. Two months of wear and tear with minimal breaks starts to make the gap between weeks feel shorter than ever, especially as stakes and incentives start weighing over players.
The Baltimore Ravens, for better and worse, have dealt with this hump already. They were arguably the most injured team through the schedule's first half, but they're finally pulling themselves together after completely running out of rope.
They've won two straight games coming out of their early bye week to improve to 3-5, and while that isn't anything to be proud of without context, this team is as healthy as they've been all fall entering November's easier slate of opponents. They enjoyed injury-free status reports all throughout this past week of practice, and enter this weekend's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with all 53 of their fully-rostered players available.
Expect to See the Best of the Ravens
Lamar Jackson is back and ready to play, as he demonstrated with a loud comeback game in Week 9. He diced the Miami Dolphins in his first time in-game appearance in a month, and reportedly feels good after previously dealing with a bum hamstring.
The star quarterback lorded over the Ravens' injury reports as they repeatedly tried and failed to grab control of their sinking season, and now headlines their resurgence with a playoff position still potentially up for grabs.
"A healthy team is a good team, and your best ability is your availability, as they always say," said star linebacker Roquan Smith, having dealt with some injuries of his own throughout this season. "So, it's about just continuing with that and just going out and being ourselves throughout the week and echoing that into the weekend on Sunday."
Although offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley didn't practice on Friday, this wasn't anything to be concerned about. Head coach John Harbaugh gave him a rest day, and clarified that he won't be hit with any injury distinction.
They'll need to remain fully-staffed in taking full advantage of the break they've received in their schedule, finally free from the string of proven contenders they had to repeatedly line up against across September. The Vikings aren't chumps, having roped in a few genuine wins of their own, but Jackson has a playoff push to continue and, more frivolously, an impressive record against NFC opponents to maintain.
They haven't just recharged their own in-house pieces, either. Recently-acquired Dre'Mont Jones was traded for as an immediate contributor to stick into the team's hurting pass-rush, and he, too, will attempt to prove himself alongside his new team as they go for three straight wins in Minnesota this weekend.
