Lamar Jackson Injury Could Kill Ravens Playoff Hopes

The Baltimore Ravens are struggling after a 28-24 loss against the New England Patriots in Week 16 to go to 7-8 on the season.

The loss puts the Ravens on the brink of elimination. One more loss means the chances of a playoff berth will vanish for the team. To make matters worse, star quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an injury in the first half against the New England Patriots.

Ravens defensive back Kyle Hamilton believes it would be an even bigger challenge to win the division if Jackson were to be on the sidelines for another week or two.

"It'd be a challenge. You're talking about losing a guy [Lamar Jackson] who's a multi-time MVP and one of the best in the league," Hamilton said postgame.

"I have said this before, but I have the utmost confidence in 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] and 'Coop' [Cooper Rush]. We beat a Bears team with 'Snoop' at the helm, and you can see what kind of team they are now. So, we're capable of doing it no matter who's out there. But, obviously, [we would] love to have [No.] 8 out there, but whoever is out there, we're confident in them."

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Jackson May Not Play in Final Two Weeks

Jackson was in pain after the game after getting kneed in the back. He spoke about his injury following the game.

"My legs felt great. I just got kneed in the back in the red zone. I just couldn't finish the game. I was trying. I [got] a Toradol shot and stuff like that, but it still didn't get [any] better," Jackson said.

While Jackson has been dealing with injuries throughout the season, those didn't come into play in the game against the Pats.

"The injuries at the beginning of the season, I was past that. I'm past that. Like I said, we [were] fighting for a position – we're still fighting for a position – to make the playoffs. I felt great tonight, like I said. It was unfortunate that it happened. I wish it didn't though."

Maybe a few days of rest could allow Jackson the chance to get better in time to face the Green Bay Packers. It's a short week for Baltimore, so that hurts his chances of playing, but it appears this isn't a structural injury of any kind, which is promising.

Whether it's Jackson or Snoop Huntley playing for the Ravens under center against the Packers, the team will do its best to climb out of the hole it has dug itself in.

