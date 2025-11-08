Four Storylines for Ravens' Matchup vs. Vikings
Coming off back-to-back wins for the first time this season, the Baltimore Ravens will be facing off with the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 10.
There are several intriguing storylines surrounding this must-win interconference matchup between two teams looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. Here are the top four.
Lamar Jackson' dominance against blitz
The formula to get the two-time league MVP off his game and the Ravens' offense out of sorts early in his career was to add more bodies to the pass rush with blitzes. These blitzes could be exotic, overloaded to one side, or routine if they weren't picked up or passed off properly. After his first encounter with a Brian Flores-coached defense in 2021 led to one of the worst performances of his career, Jackson went to work to improve in that area. He focused on diagnosing and dissecting blitzes, and now he is one of the best passers in the league against such pressure strategies and tactics.
"I tried to focus on everything I could to get better, and blitzing was one of them, because early on in my career, I was getting sacked like crazy," Jackson said. "[With] me just getting older in my career – [in my] eighth year – it's like, man, we have to get the ball out, have to know where the protection [is], where the hots are and just execute."
In his first game back in the lineup after missing three with a hamstring injury, Jackson shook off some initial expected rust and was back to being surgical as a passer against the blitz in the Ravens' 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.
According to Next Gen Stats, Jackson went 9-of-11 for 90 passing yards and threw three of his four touchdowns against the blitz. This week, he'll be going up against one of the most aggressive defenses in the league with it comes to sending additional bodies to the pass rush as the Vikings have the second-highest blitz percentage with a 43.7, trailing only the Atlanta Falcons.
Crowd noise impact on offensive communication
Despite being on the road last week, Miami felt like a home game for the Ravens, given how many of their fans made the trip to South Beach, and it served as a homecoming for several players on the roster who grew up in Southern Florida. That won't be the case in Minnesota, as Vikings fan show up and show out to home games at U.S. Bank Stadium and bring immense amounts of energy for the home team and noise for opposing offenses to deal with.
In anticipation of this eventuality, the Ravens spent part of the week of practice getting accustomed to sounds they will hear on game day, such as the Vikings' signature Gjallarhorn that blares whenever someone on their team comes up with a big play or the iconic 'Skol' chants from the crowd.
"I think at home, that's something that they really play into – the idea that the [opposing] offense is going to have a tough time communicating and see if they can get the offense on their heels and get them discombobulated," head coach Jon Harbaugh said. "We're going to work really hard to not allow that to happen."
The Ravens will likely use some form of silent count early on in the game, but the best way to silence a rowdy home crowd is by jumping out to a big lead or just constantly mounting sustained drives that demoralize both the defense and the fiery spirit of the fans.
Ravens' revamped pass rush
Through the first nine weeks of the season, Baltimore is tied for the second-fewest sacks in the league with 11, but their much-maligned pass rush will be getting a boost this week with a pair of veteran pass rushers who are slated to make their respective debuts in this game. Harbaugh already announced that Dre'Mont Jones, who was acquired via trade from the Tennessee Titans a day before the deadline, will play, and Carl Lawson is expected to be elevated from the practice squad after being signed following the Ravens' bye.
The Ravens were razor-thin at outside linebacker in their last two games, with just three healthy players at the position after losing Tavius Robinson to a broken foot. It forced them to rely on manufactured pressures and play elite Swiss army knife safety Kyle Hamilton on the edge during those wins to much success. Having these two proven veterans as part of the rotation will unlock him further to be deployed anywhere on a given snap and ease some of the workload of rookie Mike Green, who has 1.5 sacks in the last two weeks, and Pro Bowl veteran Kyle Van Noy, who has just one sack in six games.
Will it be another thriller?
The Ravens narrowly lead the all-time series between these two teams 4-3, dating back to their first-ever matchup in 1998. When they face off every four years, it almost always goes down to the wire and ends in dramatic fashion with just the last five of the seven being decided by a single possession.
Their last meeting took place in Baltimore and resulted in a 34-31 overtime win for the home team in Jackson's first career start against the Vikings. With both teams coming off impressive wins, possessing talent on both sides of the ball and looking to build momentum, it could be another tightly-contested showdown.
