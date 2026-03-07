Maxx Crosby Sends Message to Ravens Fans After Trade

Count five-time Pro Bowl edge defender Maxx Crosby among the countless who were equally shocked as excited after finding out that he is going from the Sin City to Charm City following the news of him being traded to the Baltimore Ravens from the Las Vegas Raiders broke.

Even though the transaction can't become official until the start of the new league year on March 11, that didn't stop Crosby from sharing his thoughts on the major life and legacy-changing move that directly impacts him and his family.

The NFL's leader in tackles for loss since 2019 took to his personal platform, The Rush, to give his reaction to the news. While he spent the bulk of the nearly 13-minute video expressing his gratitude and disappointment about his time with the Raiders, he also voiced his excitement and shared the goals he wants to achieve with the Ravens.

"It's a new day, I'm going Baltimore," Crosby said. "Flock Nation, everybody in the whole city of Baltimore, I got a lot to learn, everything is going to be new to team and I'm excited and attacking this head-on like I do everything else."

Unlike his new franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, who proclaimed that he'd bring another Super Bowl back to the city and fan base the day he got drafted by the Ravens in 2018, Crosby isn't interested nor intends on making any "grand predictions" or make bold proclamations about what his arrival means but acknowledge that the mission and the message that it sends remains the same.

"I'm going there with one purpose and that's to help this team get to where, ultimately, it needs to be and where everybody wants to go and that's winning a Super Bowl," Crosby said. "I know it's going to be very difficult, I know there's no guarantees in this, but I'm going to give everything in my heart soul to bring a championship to Baltimore."

The 28-year-old plans lead with his actions on and off the field more than his words and doesn't intend on changing the way he conducts himself and who he is as a person in his new environment either.

"I (will) be myself fully, I (will) help the organization, help my teammates (and) help everyone involved get as close as we possibly can and get to the pinnacle," Crosby said. "That requires hard work, it's going to be ups and downs, its going to be a rollercoaster but ultimately, the goal never changes."

Acclimation process is already underway

Jan 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Jesse Minter and Eric DeCosta at press conference at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Crosby shared that he has already been in contact with the Ravens' top decision makers and several other members of the coaching staff, including the person who will benefit the most from his arrival in new head coach Jesse Minter, owner Steve Bisciotti and the man who pulled the trigger to give up the two first-round picks needed to acquire him, general manager Eric DeCosta.

"I can not wait to grow those relationships," Crosby said. "God works in mysterious ways. I'm so excited (and) I'm grateful."

During his first seven seasons in the league, Crosby has only made the playoffs once back in 2021 and was one-and-done despite having a dominant performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in which he recorded a sack, two tackles for loss and a two quarterback hits.

To go from a perennial basement dweller in the Raiders to a legit Super Bowl contender with Ravens has him fired up to embark on the next chapter of his life and career.

"I'm coming in guns blazing," Crosby said. "I'm gonna give everything I have in my heart and soul to be the best player I can possibly be, to help be the best leader (and) best example on a daily basis. No words are needed, I'm going to show by action and I can not wait to do that every single day in that building. It's going to be incredible."

While Crosby said he will always bleed silver and black and wants to retire a Raider some day and be remembered as one of the franchise's all-time greats, he also shared that he is "all in" on being a Raven and aiding the team in it's pursuit of winning championships.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!