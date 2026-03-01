Ravens Should Change QB Plan After Stunning NFL Combine Performance

The Baltimore Ravens certainly have seen some great performances at the NFL Combine, but one might have just made themselves double think about re-signing quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Huntley was a big reason the Ravens remained in contention for the AFC North division title, as he went 2-0 as the starting quarterback, replacing injured Lamar Jackson, and performed well enough not to turn the ball over in the games he appeared in. As a free agent, many have been calling for the Ravens to bring Huntley back to be the backup instead of Cooper Rush, but another option might be more intriguing.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green had one of the standout performances at the NFL Combine as he went on to break the QB combine records for 40-yard dash (4.36 seconds), vertical jump (43.5"), and broad jump (11'2"). Green has been projected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Taylen Green might need to be considered for Ravens back

Green was a four-year starter with Boise State and Arkansas, as he threw for 9,662 yards and 59 touchdowns to 35 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,403 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the physical traits are insane with Green as he is 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds, there are some concerns with what Green has to work on as a passer. There have been accuracy issues, and that was evident at the NFL Combine, as there were passes during the workout that were high and outside. The arm strength, though, will not be questioned as he showed how good that is there.

What makes Green an intriguing piece the Ravens could select is that he could be used in so many ways in the offense. If Baltimore fans were thinking about how the New Orleans Saints use Taysom Hill in their offense, they would be right on the money, as new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle could use Green in the Wildcat formation and have him run or catch the ball.

Huntley is at least a reliable, accurate passer who has the same traits as Jackson. So does Green, though, and he is a bigger quarterback to develop, but he does need to get more accurate as a passer.

The Ravens could use a fourth-round pick on Green and develop him to be Jackson's long-term backup quarterback. While Ravens fans love what Huntley has done, Green is a cheaper, more intriguing prospect that Baltimore can't pass up on selecting.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!