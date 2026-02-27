NFL Gift Wraps $22 Million to Ravens Before Free Agency

This offseason has the potential to give the Baltimore Ravens more headaches than they would like.

The Ravens have some tough negotiations ahead, including quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract extension and center Tyler Linderbaum's new deal to avoid free agency. Baltimore might have caught a massive break from the NFL two weeks before free agency begins.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that NFL teams were informed that the official per-team salary cap for the 2026 season was $301.2 million. That is an increase of about $22 million from last year's $279.2 million.

What the Ravens could do with an extra $22 million in 2026 offseason

The Ravens entered the offseason in the middle of the pack in salary cap space with $19.7 million, according to Over The Cap. Baltimore fans should be ecstatic about that extra $22 million, as that can help the team do so many things.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

First off, the excuses of not being able to re-sign Linderbaum should be taken off the table. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has already stated that he offered Linderbaum a "market-setting" contract, so literally take that extra $22 million the NFL gave teams and use most of it to bring him back. It's really as simple as that.

When it comes to the Jackson contract negotiation, they need to get it done so that the $74.5 million cap hit disappears, either through a new contract extension or a restructuring of his deal. Regardless, there is potential to save at least $20 million right there, and it could be more depending on how the new deal is structured for their two-time MVP quarterback.

With at least $40 million remaining for the Ravens, they can address the offensive line, with a specific focus on the guard positions. Daniel Faalele is a free agent, but not expected to return, so it would open the door for them to target someone like Alijah Vera-Tucker, David Edwards, Zion Johnson, or Isaac Seumalo in free agency.

Another avenue they could take is to find an edge rusher who can step in and be a starter at a good pay rate. Trey Hendrickson is a common name, but the Ravens might be better off with someone like either Odafe Oweh, Boye Mafe or Dre'Mont Jones, as they are better fits in new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter's defensive scheme.

There is more money for DeCosta to spend to make sure his team is set up for the future, but he has admitted that he is not as focused on free agency, so what he would do with that extra $22 million is one of the biggest offseason questions.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!