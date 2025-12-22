Ravens React After Loss vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens are disappointed after a 28-24 loss against the New England Patriots in Week 16 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens were up 24-13 in the fourth quarter, but two Patriots touchdowns in the final 10 minutes sealed Baltimore's fate at home. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke for the team after the loss about how it feels falling to 7-8.

"Everybody is disappointed. Everybody is hurt because you work so hard. This is a team that fights. This is a team that works, and this is a team that prepares. This team is a confident team that wants to do well. [We have] a bunch of really strong men in there that do that. And so, it's disappointing to them," Harbaugh said postgame.

"They're more disappointed than anybody. All of us are, that's how it is. So, we're all disappointed, but that doesn't mean – it just means you have to come back. You don't get what you want all the time in life, even if you work for it, but you have to earn it. You have to earn it by doing the things that are required, and we have not done a good enough job of that."

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye scrambles against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Ravens Disappointed After Loss Against Patriots

While the Ravens are licking their wounds, they still have a shot to earn a playoff spot by winning the AFC North. They will need the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose in Week 17 on the road against the Cleveland Browns and they need to beat the Green Bay Packers on the road themselves, so it won't be easy, but they still need to fight as hard as they can.

"Right now, this sucks that we lost, but we'll dwell on this for a little bit, and then we have to look forward to Green Bay because we have a quick turnaround playing on Saturday going over there," Ravens running back Derrick Henry said.

"And I look forward to playing. We play this game because we love it. So, I'm sure everybody's going to want to come back and be ready to go, and we'll prepare the right way and see if we can go out there and win the game."

The Ravens may be down, but they are not out and it's safe to say they won't go down without a fight until they have officially been eliminated from the playoffs.

