Isaiah Likely Drops Free Agency Hint Ravens Don't Want to See

Most of the recently-rostered Baltimore Ravens with any risk of leaving are the dirty workers manning both sides of the squad's lines. They were a squad who struggled to protect their own quarterback while failing to apply any pressure on the opposing pocket, resulting in their underwhelming 8-9 record to close a season of high expectations.

And while potentially-departing Pro Bowlers like Tyler Linderbaum and Kyle Van Noy are expected to top Baltimore's list of offseason priorities, some of Lamar Jackson's familiar downfield weapons are sure to command some attention of their own. Chief among that scoring platoon stands Isaiah Likely, the name-brand Raven with a higher chance of departing than any of his free agent teammates.

Not only did the organization seem to pick a clear side in re-signing Likely's considerably older positional counterpart in Mark Andrews, further clouding the young receiver's chance of nailing down a full-time starting spot, but this ongoing offseason has already flagged plenty of change to come for the organization.

Gone is former head coach John Harbaugh and the rest of his coaching staff; Jesse Minter is here, and he promises some of the change that the Ravens' front office clearly desires.

With his role up-in-the-air amidst such drastic change and potentially expendable considering the active summer ahead of the franchise, he's far from guaranteed to return to the purple and gold. And should the Ravens opt to let him test the market, there's one fellow AFC power who's quickly surging to the top of the queue of intriguing Likely landing spots.

Likely a Patriot?

The New England Patriots are in the position to add; they're near the top of the NFL among teams with the most cap space entering the next few months' spending period, and they have reason to be aggressive, having just played in the Super Bowl a little over a week ago.

Young teams like theirs often assume that they'll get back to the big game by continuing to develop, but win-now signings along the periphery are handy in countering usual sophomore slumps and strengthened schedules.

Likely is certainly aware of the free opportunity that he'll be presented with by pure nature of free agency. A fan left a comment under Likely's recent Instagram post saying "Come back home bro," and the tight end, a Massachusetts native, gave that shout a like for all to see.

The Ravens shouldn't just be content with letting one of their younger deep-ball threats depart to one of the conference's new top dog, as they may end up missing Likely more than they can guess. Fans may just remember the blunders in the big moments, but while Andrews continues visibly slowing down as a viable target, he's maintained as one of Jackson's better touchdown targets.

Maxing out on tight ends is the way of the NFL, and the Patriots, like every other good team, knew it in utilizing size in their AFC Championship-winning attack. If the price is right, the Ravens' aim to make Jackson's life as an offensive director easier is one worth investing in.

