Ravens Rookie LB Gets Encouraging Injury Update
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Jay Higgins suffered a knee injury in a 27-19 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. The rookie apparently took the blow while making a tackle on Vikings' kick returner Myles Price during the fourth quarter.
Following the game, Higgins was seen leaving the Ravens' locker room with a brace on his right leg. While initial reports suggested the injury could be considered serious, the latest updates have brought some relief for both the player and the organization.
Higgins' Status
Ravens' head coach, John Harbaugh, addressed the media on Nov. 10 and provided clarity on Higgins' status. He confirmed that while the injury is not season-ending, the undrafted free agent will miss some time.
"It's not a season-ender, but it's gonna be a few weeks for Jay," Harbuagh said.
Higgins recorded two solo tackles against the Vikings before picking up the injury. He has charted three solo tackles, three assists, and one forced fumble in nine games in his rookie season with the Ravens.
Despite being named the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and a Unanimous All-American, his 4.82 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 1.64-second 10-yard split prevented his name from being called in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Higgins signed as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens following the draft. He immediately impressed Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr during the 2025 preseason. Across three games, Higgins accumulated nine tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and one sack.
"I'm not sure how he went undrafted," Orr said. "He's got the speed, the athleticism to play at this level. When you combine that with his intelligence and playmaking ability, there's no reason he shouldn't have a lengthy career in this league."
In an emotional meeting during final roster cuts, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta personally delivered the news that Higgins had earned a spot on Baltimore's 53-man roster.
Ravens Took Multiple Blows in Win vs. Vikings
The Higgins injury is just one of several ailments Baltimore dealt with following its Minnesota victory. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman suffered a high-ankle sprain on a controversial third-down reception late in the game when Minnesota cornerback Isaiah Rodgers brought him down on the one-yard line with what appeared to be a hip-drop tackle that went unflagged by officials.
Harbaugh expressed frustration with the officiating on that particular play, questioning the enforcement of hip-drop tackle penalties. Bateman's high-ankle sprain typically sidelines wide receivers for an extended period, though the receiver has suggested he doesn't expect to miss significant time.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also dealt with a finger injury sustained during Friday's practice that required him to wear a protective splint during Sunday's contest. Humphrey recorded an interception despite the injury, but was removed from the game before Minnesota's final drive in the fourth quarter.
The Ravens have already endured significant injury setbacks throughout 2025, including season-ending injuries to defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and pass rusher Tavius Robinson (foot), which will require 4-6 weeks on injured reserve.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!