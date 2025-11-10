Ravens WR to Miss Time With Ankle Injury
The Baltimore Ravens came into their Week 10 interconference matchup with the Minnesota Vikings the healthiest they've been all season, but unfortunately, they didn't finish that way. According to a report from ESPN's Kimberley Martin, fifth-year veteran wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to miss a short amount of time due to a high ankle sprain he suffered in the third quarter of his team's 27-19 win.
Martin spotted Bateman wearing a walking boot in the post-game locker room and when she asked him about he revealed his health status but also shared that he "doesn't expect to miss too much time."
The 2021 first-rounder said that he suffered the injury while reeling in his lone reception of the game, which resulted in a 10-yard gain and first and goal from the Minnesota 1-yard line. However, he not only didn't permanently check out of the game, but he came up clutch on the Ravens' fourth-quarter touchdown drive by hauling in a two-point conversion to extend their lead to double-digits.
Bateman is not a stranger to dealing with health-related setbacks, as injuries derailed the start of his career, causing him to miss 17 out of a possible 51 games in his first three seasons. Last year, he finally not only stayed on the field and didn't miss a single game for the first time, but he broke out in a big way, emerging as one of the best deep-threats in the league and posting career-highs in receiving yards (756) and touchdowns (9).
The Ravens rewarded him in the offseason with a contract extension for the second year in a row. Bateman is off to a slower-than-expected start to the season with just 16 catches for 194 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in nine games.
In his absence, expect five-time Pro Bowl veteran DeAndre Hopkins to be more involved in the passing game, Lamar Jackson to target the tight ends even more, and second-year wideout Devontez Walker to be active for the first time since Week 5. The 2024 fourth-rounder can be a vertical threat with his blazing 4.34 speed and has three touchdowns on four career receptions.
Ravens All Pro overcame minor ailment to make big play
The only injury-related question that head coach John Harbaugh answered in his post-game press conference pertained to four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who wasn't on the field for the Ravens' final couple of defensive series due to a minor finger injury to his left hand.
"He's got a finger thing that happened in practice so he was dealing with that," Harbaugh said.
Not even that injury could stop Humphrey from having an impact on this game by coming up with one of the Ravens' three turnovers when he hauled in his first interception of the season on an overthrown pass in single coverage of Justin Jefferson, who fell down on the route. It didn't prevent him from making tackles as either as he tied for the third-most on the team with 4, including 2 solos, and he broke up another pass.
"He probably wanted to protect it a little bit, but I didn't see him not make a tackle," Harbaugh said. "I thought he made one on their sideline over there on a screen or something, a check-down maybe, [where] he came up and made a big tackle just short of the first down."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!