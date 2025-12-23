Winners and Losers From Ravens' Damaging Loss to Patriots

In a Week 16 game between two AFC foes, the Baltimore Ravens blew their latest double-digit lead to the New England Patriots in a 28-24 loss at home. In doing so, they no longer control their path to the playoffs and their record fell back to below .500 at 7-8, putting them two games behind their arch-rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, with two games left.

Here are the standouts who put them in position to prevail, as well as those who played a large role in the team suffering its eighth loss of the season.

Winners

RB Derrick Henry: The five-time Pro Bowler was having a monster night on the ground before being inexplicably sequestered to the bench for the final 12 minutes of the game. He racked up a team-leading 128 rushing yards, averaged 7.1 yards per carry and plowed his way into the end zone for touchdowns twice, the second of which put the Ravens up by 11 points early in the fourth quarter. That wound up being his last touch of the game, and the rest was tragic history as the offense couldn't salt the remainder of the time off the clock, extend or regain the lead after losing it.

ILB Trenton Simpson: Making his first start since Week 6 and just his fourth of the season, the third-year pro had one of the best games of his career. He recorded the third-most tackles on the team with 7, including 6 solos and 2 for a loss, and a sack. On the Patriots' first drive of the game, he forced negative plays on back-to-back plays before four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey came up with a diving interception on third down in the red zone.

WR DeAndre Hopkins: The five-time Pro Bowler was the Ravens' most impactful pass catcher of the game in his best outing of the season as he made clutch snags for both of Baltimore's quarterbacks, who played in this game. All but one of his season-high 4 receptions on 5 targets resulted in drive-extending first downs, and the only one that didn't still gave them a chance at a 56-yard field goal that came up just short of the upright. Hopkins averaged 10.3 yards per catch and finished with 41 receiving yards, his third-highest single-game total of the season and most since Week 5.

DB Ar'Darius Washington: In just his second game back after making his 2025 debut last week from a torn Achilles in May, the fifth-year veteran had a tremendous game. He stood out especially as a blitzer. He was one of three Ravens defenders to record two quarterback hits, and the only member of the secondary to do so. His biggest play came late in the second quarter. He forced a timely fumble with a strip sack, which ensured the Patriots couldn't take the lead before halftime. This play gave his offense a chance to drive for a field goal, though they ultimately floundered on that opportunity.

EDGE Dre'Mont Jones: For the second week in a row, the Ravens defense recorded double-digit quarterback hits, and the seventh-year veteran helped lead the charge as one of the only other defenders to record a pair of them and a sack. Both of his hits came on back-to-back plays that stalled out a Patriots drive just outside of the red zone, first by recording a sack 3 yards behind the line of scrimmage on second down, followed by a quarterback hit that resulted in an incompletion on third-and-long.

WR Devontez Walker: The second-year wideout didn't record a catch or even get a single target, but was able to make impactful plays nonetheless on both offense and special teams. He made one of the key blocks that sprung a Zay Flowers for his touchdown that put the Ravens back in front in the third quarter. On the Patriots' ensuing drive, he recorded his first career strip-sack on the fake punt pass attempt to force a turnover on downs.

Losers

WR Zay Flowers: The Ravens' homegrown Pro Bowler was having a fabulous first three quarters of the game with 88 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards for the second year in a row in the process. Yet, he undid all of the goodwill earned by committing the turnover that cost the team a chance to drive for the potential game-winning score by fumbling on the second play of their final possession.

Once again, he was careless with the ball in the open field and had the ball punched out while trying to juke a defender when the situation required him to secure the ball and get upfield and get down as fast as possible to preserve time.

Pass defense: Despite giving up the game-winning touchdown run, the Ravens still did a good job of stuffing the run, holding the Patriots to just 3.4 yards per carry. The same could not be said for how they fared against New England's passing attack, as they allowed Drake Maye to become just the second 300-plus-yard passer against them this season and first since Week 1.

While they did a good job of forcing third-and-longs and holding the Patriots to 4-of-12, there were too many instances where the second-year signal caller was able to elude pressure or not get pressured at all and find either wide open targets or was able to buy them enough time to gain separation deep down the field for big conversions.

QB Lamar Jackson: Similarly to rookie inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan last week, when he went down with a season-ending knee injury, the only reason the Ravens' two-time MVP finds himself in this section is that he, too, suffered a health-related setback that caused him to leave the game and not return. After taking a knee to the back while diving on a routine designed quarterback run, Jackson sustained what was initially diagnosed as a bruise and was later revealed as a "significant contusion" after receiving an MRI.

It marks just the latest addition in what has been a constantly growing laundry list of physical ailments that the star signal caller has been afflicted with during what has been a snakebitten season for him and so many of his teammates. Prior to his injury, he was having a strong game as a passer, going 7-of-10 for 101 passing yards with a QBR of 90.7 and passer rating of 102.5.

HC John Harbaugh: The Ravens' long-time head coach is the biggest loser by far and away coming out of this game because it will go down as another glaring example of coaching malpractice with his team dropping a record-breaking 17th loss with a blown double-digit lead in the second half.

He continued to be a bystander as one of his assistants made a costly mistake that wound up determining the final outcome of the game, not ending in their favor. Not imposing his authority as the commander and chief of the coaching staff and taking it upon himself to put Henry back into the game on the Ravens second to last drive might've very well cost the team a chance at making the playoffs and potentially cost him his job.

