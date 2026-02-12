Ravens Should Avoid Massive Offseason Trade

With the offseason trucking along for the Baltimore Ravens, they have some massive decisions to make, including who to re-sign to the roster.

Even the biggest decisions need to be talked about with Ravens players currently under contract, with one big name being cornerback Marlon Humphrey. After an All-Pro 2024 season, Humphrey struggled in 2025, with inconsistent play and injuries that led to one of the worst seasons of his career.

Entering the offseason, the biggest question about Humphrey is whether the Ravens will consider trading him or releasing him as they try to save money to fill other needs. This is a decision that could make or break the Ravens' offseason, not only for them but also for another NFL team that might want to bring in Humphrey.

Ravens' decision on Marlon Humphrey could define the 2026 offseason

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport covered 10 moves that could define the 2026 NFL offseason. Davenport is keeping his eye on the Ravens with the potential of trading Humphrey away.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

"When the Ravens signed cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a five-year, $98.75 million extension in 2020, it was for good reason. He had just made his first Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro. He would go on to make three more Pro Bowls and earn another first-team All-Pro nod in 2024."

"But while the 29-year-old intercepted four passes in 2025, he was also targeted more times than he had been since 2020, and his passer rating against was over 20 points higher than the year before. He is entering the final year of that extension in 2026, and his cap hit is over $26 million."

"Releasing Humphrey outright (with a post-June 1 designation) would provide more cap relief than trading him. But his resume and the number of teams hurting for help on the back end could net the Ravens a high enough pick to make the larger (one-year) dead cap hit worth it."

It's true that Humphrey had a bad season, but many experts are blaming it on the Ravens' old coaching staff, which they say set him up for failure. Baltimore's defense was 24th in total defense last year, so there weren't many great performances from that side of the ball.

Giving up on Humphrey after one bad season shouldn't end his time in Baltimore; if there's any coach who could get the most out of him, it's the new head coach, Jesse Minter. The Ravens are poised to have a strong season on that side of the ball, and Humphrey could be the leader that defense needs to make it happen.