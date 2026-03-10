Ravens' 2022 Draft Class Continues Cashing In on Value

The Baltimore Ravens have, over the course of their successful-but-relatively brief history, repeatedly prided themselves on their scouting eyes. When faced with the option of spending big on an outsider or developing their own strengths from within, they've consistently chosen to trust their own development program.

This is an avenue they have no choice but to delve into this summer, as free agency has completely emptied their stockpile of contract-hungry contributors. And with doubts as to whether they can meaningfully replace their departed depth in time to consolidate what's been lost, it's fair to point out a common thread between many of the former Ravens who've chosen a new path for themselves this week.

Of the eight unrestricted free agents who've already turned tail, four were from Baltimore's 2022 NFL Draft class. In fact, all but one of the 11 prospects from the Ravens' haul suited up and saw the field last season, with six already going on to secure second contracts over the last calendar year.

Parsing Through the Past Ravens

None of this week's poaches hurt quite like losing Tyler Linderbaum, one of Baltimore's prized first-round picks from that year. He looked all the part of the asset used to bring him to the Ravens over four seasons, winning three Pro Bowl invites along with a distinction as one of the best players at his premium center position.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) warm up before an AFC wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders certainly agreed with the league-wide consideration of his value, throwing $81 million over the next three years on his Owings Mills doorstep. The Ravens had the chance to pay him like the market-resetting star he is, and despite their late pleas, he turned heel shortly upon free agency's opening.

Fellow draft classmates similarly cashed in on their peaking value, with tight end Isaiah likely and punter Jordan Stout each opting to join former head coach John Harbaugh at his new home with the New York Giants. Charlie Kolar joined Likely as another exiting tight end, in his case choosing the Los Angeles Chargers, joining the other three aforementioned players in enjoying cushy new three-year security blankets and totaling for just shy of $158 million dollars over the timeframe.

Remaining Ravens

Now, it would be dishonest to imply that every single acclaimed member of that esteemed draft class shunned the franchise that first picked them. A few noteworthy former prospects remain, with none coming close to outshining Kyle Hamilton as the defense's favorite son. He, as well as defensive tackle Travis Jones, each inked extensions over the 2025 season to continue sticking around. They'll go on to bag nearly $141 million over the course of their own deals.

Aug 17, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones (98) reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

A few of their other yet-to-be-named draftees appeared as regular Ravens as recently as this past season, with Daniel Faalele taking over as a starting guard while David Ojabo factored into the squad's defensive end rotation. Neither impressed much of anyone over their respective stints, though, as they'll have to wait to see whether they'll be offered a chance for more Baltimore seasons or advised to look elsewhere.

Regardless of their upcoming choice, nothing can be taken away from the Ravens' nose for league-ready players mixed in with countless questionable prospects. And entering an offseason with an upcoming draft performance loaded with stakes, fans may need these reminders of who's at the controls.

