Ravens Slammed With Rough 2025 Draft Class Ranking

There was a lot of hope with the Baltimore Ravens' rookie class last season, but the group has yet to live up to those expectations.

Baltimore selected 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, with four of those selections turning out to be good, but none really exploded onto the scene. That's what CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards was harsh on the Ravens' draft class, grading them out at a "C-" and ranking them 26th.

"Edge rusher Mike Green did not provide the spark that Baltimore's pass rush desperately needed this season. Linebacker Teddye Buchanan played a lot and represents good value for where he was selected. Starks was the best performer though. He is a solid piece for a safety unit that as been turned over quite a bit in recent years."

Ravens ranked low with their 2025 draft class

If it hadn't been for a critical 44-yard miss on the final play of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ravens kicker Tyler Loop might be considered the best selection on the team. Loop converted 30 of his 34 field goals on the season and appears to be the full-time replacement for Justin Tucker.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green definitely showed potential in his first NFL season with some nice games, but was too inconsistent to be considered an every-down edge rusher. He finished the 2025 campaign with 34 pressures, 20 hurries, 10 quarterback hits and four sacks on the year.

Buchanan also had some promising moments while filling in for injured players throughout the season. He racked up 93 tackles, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and a half sack in 17 games.

Arguably, the best selection of the Ravens' rookies was first-round pick safety Malaki Starks, who started 15 of the 17 games he appeared in. He had 84 tackles, four pass deflections, two interceptions, one tackle for loss, and one tackle for loss.

One other rookie to make somewhat of an impact was third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. on the offensive line. Jones' injury kept him out for most of the season, but saw him late in the year, rotating in as a guard to see how he can do. There is a chance he could be a starter in 2026 if the Ravens believe in him.

There is more time that is needed to fully examine the Ravens' 2025 draft class, but for now, it appears that there is more promise with the group. The hope is that they will improve and make a greater impact in 2026 and beyond.