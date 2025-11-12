Ravens Rookie Defender Primed for Late Season Breakout
Rookie second-round pick Mike Green was asked to step up once the Baltimore Ravens sent edge rusher Odafe Oweh packing to the Los Angeles Chargers last month, and he has delivered in a big way.
Green has racked up five quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks over the last three games as he's becoming one of the Ravens' top pass rushers. That's why Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox predicted Green to be Baltimore's breakout star of the second half of the 2025 season.
"The Baltimore Ravens defense struggled mightily early in the season, but it has played far better in the three games since the bye. So has rookie pass-rusher Mike Green, who has logged 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits in that span," Knox wrote.
"If Baltimore's defense continues to ascend—and the Ravens climb back into the playoff mix—Green will have a chance to emerge as a defensive star."
Green Emerging as Potential Star
Baltimore did not have many options off the edge with Oweh traded away and Tavius Robinson being placed on IR. That left the Ravens to lean more on Green and Kyle Van Noy to be the guys off the edge to pressure the quarterback.
So far in the season, Green has racked up 22 tackles, seven quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in nine games. His overall Pro Football Focus grade of 44.1, ranking 111th out of 114 edge rushers, is more of an indication of the struggles he has had at the beginning of the season.
The last three games are a much better indication of the player the Ravens took a chance on in the second round. There were some character concerns with Green, as well as coming from Marshall, that he didn't play against the top teams in the nation.
Green has more than answered the call, as he has demonstrated quickness off the edge to get past offensive tackles. He's athletic and can use his quick feet to get himself in a position to make the tackle. The Ravens just need him to be more consistent game after game.
Baltimore took a massive chance with elevating Green's game, and now it looks like a perfect rotational player for the defensive line. As long as he can keep his momentum going, the Ravens will know that they have someone special who can pressure the quarterback.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!