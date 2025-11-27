Ravens Announce Special Uniform for Thanksgiving Game

The Baltimore Ravens will don their striking Purple Rising uniform for only the second time in franchise history this Thanksgiving when they take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ironically enough, Baltimore last wore those uniforms in a primetime bout against the Bengals in Week 10 of the 2024 campaign. The Ravens emerged victorious from that contest by a score of 35-34.

The uniforms feature the team's metallic purple helmets adorned with gold facemasks and bold talon stripes running down the centerline. The front-facing raven logo on the sides features red eyes. They will combine it with all-purple alternate jerseys and matching purple pants with gold and white striping.

Lamar Jackson and Co. will also sport special commemorative patches honoring legendary coach John Madden. The Madden tribute patch will be placed on the left chest above the heart, and will feature a black-and-gold silhouette of the legendary coach, wearing his iconic broadcaster headset.

The silhouette design combines Madden's dual legacy as both a Hall of Fame coach who won Super Bowl XI with the Oakland Raiders and an incredible analyst.

Special patches to honor Coach John Madden on Thanksgiving: pic.twitter.com/PP91Mbg3bb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2025

The Ravens organization has planned special sideline stencils and stadium wall panels featuring iconic images of Madden from his coaching days throughout M&T Bank Stadium.

The NFL expanded its Thanksgiving Madden celebration with additional ceremonial rituals. A custom coin featuring Madden's silhouette on one side and a six-legged turducken on the other will be used for the coin toss. The turducken reference captures Madden's legendary personality and his affection for Thanksgiving, as the dish became a key part of his annual holiday broadcasts.

Each network broadcasting a Thanksgiving game will select a Madden Thanksgiving MVP, who will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to donate to a high school or youth football program.

Ravens vs. Bengals Match Preview

The Baltimore Ravens (6-5) enter Thanksgiving riding a five-game winning streak, sitting atop the AFC North as they host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-8) at M&T Bank Stadium. While Baltimore’s defense has impressed in the last few games, the offensive unit has failed to impress, except for running back Derrick Henry.

Baltimore has won the last four meetings in this AFC North rivalry, piling up 137 combined points in those games. Cincinnati arrives winless in their last four games. They have allowed 415.8 total yards per game, the worst in the NFL. The Bengals' offense ranks 23rd in total yards (307.1 per game) and 19th in points scored (22.5 per game).

Lamar Jackson would hope to get back in form against a struggling defense, while the Ravens’ defensive unit will aim to dominate Joe Burrow, who is returning after a 10-week absence due to a turf toe injury.

