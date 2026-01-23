Ravens Owner Addresses Jesse Minter Hire

Having been with the team before, bringing back Jesse Minter was a no brainer for theBaltimore Ravens.

Minter, who was in the organization from 2017-20 where he helped get his feet wet in the NFL.

He later returned to college where he came into his own. From there, it was his role with the Los Angeles Chargers that won him the opportunity to become a head coach.

Ravens owner, Steve Biscotti, knows Minter quite well. Upon bringing back the 42-year-old, he had much to say as the Ravens eye their first Super Bowl since XLVII.

Biscotti On Hiring Minter

"Jesse was impressive throughout our incredibly difficult interview process," Biscotti said. "He clearly understands the values, high expectations and history of the Ravens, and he has a great vision for the future."

"Jesse's football acumen is outstanding, and that's been proven by the impact he's made throughout his entire coaching career. He is also a leader who will authentically connect with our players and inspire them to championship levels," he added.

Biscotti continued, "I want to thank Eric Decosta, Sashi Brown and our entire selection committee for the work they poured into this process. It was clear to us that Jesse is a special talent who has what it takes to lead us as head coach of the Ravens."

"I watched Eric work closely with John Harbaugh for years," he said. "It was evident how excited he and Sashi are to now partner with Jesse as our organization strives to chase championships."

Ravens Newest Head Coach

If the Ravens were going to hire someone, it had to be a defensive minded head coach. Hiring the right offensive coordinator will mean everything, but this team needs a huge boost on the defense end. With Minter at the helm, they have nothing to worry about.

Minter is a proven winner, as seen with his 2023 National Championship with Michigan. He'll be able to bring the spark this Ravens team desperately needs after being stuck in the Harbaugh vortex for far too long.

The only scary element is Minter has never been a head coach before. There will be some learning curves, no doubt, but that doesn't mean he wasn't the right hire. That outcome will be determined sooner rather than later, though it was revealed he's signed to a five-year deal so Ravens fans shouldn't expect him to go anywhere anytime soon.

